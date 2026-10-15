The Detroit Tigers have plenty of decisions to make following a disappointing 2026 season, but one of their biggest opportunities might have nothing to do with signing another player. Instead, manager A.J. Hinch could make a relatively simple lineup adjustment that gives Kevin McGonigle an even greater opportunity to impact games.

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And it starts with moving the young star into the No. 2 spot in Detroit’s batting order.

McGonigle already proved he belongs among baseball’s most talented young players during his remarkable rookie season. Now, the Tigers need to figure out how to maximize his production rather than simply asking him to carry an inconsistent offense.

One intriguing possibility? Let Max Clark set the table, put McGonigle directly behind him, and force opposing pitchers to navigate Detroit’s two most exciting young hitters before reaching the middle of the lineup.

Sep 18, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle (7) scores during the eighth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Why Kevin McGonigle Could Thrive Batting Second

McGonigle finished his rookie campaign with a .278 batting average, 18 home runs, 72 RBIs, and a .376 on-base percentage. His combination of plate discipline, contact ability, and emerging power made him one of Detroit’s most reliable offensive performers.

According to his 2026 statistical breakdown, McGonigle also produced a .806 OPS and accumulated 7.1 wins above replacement, illustrating just how valuable he became during his first major league season.

Those numbers are impressive regardless of where he bats. But placing McGonigle second could make even better use of his ability to reach base while providing additional opportunities to hit with runners aboard.

Clark makes that possibility especially interesting.

The young outfielder brings speed, patience, and athleticism to the leadoff position. If he develops into the on-base threat Detroit believes he can become, McGonigle would regularly step into the batter’s box with an opportunity to immediately put pressure on opposing pitchers.

And with Riley Greene potentially hitting behind him, opposing teams wouldn’t necessarily have the luxury of pitching around Detroit’s young infielder.

A Potential Detroit Tigers 2027 Batting Order

Assuming Detroit returns most of its young offensive core, here is one possible lineup Hinch could consider against right-handed pitching.

Spot Player Position 1 Max Clark CF 2 Kevin McGonigle SS 3 Riley Greene LF 4 Spencer Torkelson 1B 5 Dillon Dingler C 6 Colt Keith 3B 7 Kerry Carpenter DH 8 Hao-Yu Lee 2B 9 Zach McKinstry RF

This is a hypothetical lineup, not a projected Opening Day lineup. Detroit’s offseason decisions, health, and player development will ultimately determine which combinations are available.

The most important part is the top three, where Clark’s ability to reach base could create opportunities for McGonigle before Greene steps in with a chance to drive home runs.

Detroit already experimented with its young core late in the season. As we previously covered, Clark and McGonigle occupied two of the first three spots during Justin Verlander’s final start at Comerica Park.

Moving McGonigle from third to second would be a relatively small adjustment on paper. Over 162 games, however, those additional plate appearances and opportunities to hit behind Clark could make a meaningful difference.

Why A.J. Hinch Should Consider the Change

One of Detroit’s biggest problems in 2026 wasn’t simply a lack of talent. It was finding enough consistent production throughout the batting order.

The Tigers finished 76-86 despite getting significant contributions from several young players. McGonigle’s arrival offered a glimpse of a much brighter future, but Detroit still needs to build an offense capable of producing runs more consistently.

The organization’s offseason direction suggests that speed and athleticism could play a larger role in its offensive approach. Recent coaching and organizational changes have come as the Tigers continue developing a younger roster that can create offense in multiple ways.

That’s where the Clark-McGonigle combination becomes particularly appealing.

We recently examined how Detroit’s 2027 lineup could revolve around four young cornerstones, including Clark, McGonigle, Greene, and Dingler. The next challenge is determining how those pieces fit together to give the Tigers their best opportunity to win.

What Kevin McGonigle Needs From Detroit

McGonigle doesn’t need to become an entirely different hitter. He doesn’t need to sacrifice his approach or start swinging for the fences.

He needs Detroit to consistently put him in situations where his strengths matter most.

Batting Kevin McGonigle second, directly behind Max Clark, might be one of the simplest ways to make that happen.