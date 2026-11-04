The Detroit Tigers could be just days away from receiving an unexpected bonus that would make Kevin McGonigle’s remarkable rookie season even more valuable.

DSN TV Tigers · newest first All Tigers video →

If McGonigle wins the 2026 American League Rookie of the Year Award, Detroit will receive an additional selection at the end of the first round of the 2027 MLB Draft. That’s right. One more award for McGonigle could mean another premium prospect entering the Tigers’ farm system.

And for an organization looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2026 season, that’s a pretty significant development.

Detroit Tigers infielder Kevin McGonigle (7) prepares to bat against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park in Detroit on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Kevin McGonigle Could Earn Tigers an Extra First-Round Pick

On Monday, McGonigle was officially named one of three finalists for the American League Rookie of the Year Award, joining Cleveland Guardians right-hander Parker Messick and Boston Red Sox left-hander Payton Tolle.

According to the official announcement of the finalists, the winner will be revealed on Monday, November 9, at 7 p.m. ET on MLB Network.

But there’s much more at stake than the trophy.

Thanks to MLB’s Prospect Promotion Incentive (PPI) program, teams can earn an additional draft selection when an eligible top prospect begins the season on the major league roster and achieves certain award-related milestones.

McGonigle checks the necessary eligibility boxes, meaning Detroit would receive a selection at the end of the first round if he takes home the Baseball Writers’ Association of America award.

The program was established as part of the 2022 collective bargaining agreement to encourage organizations to promote their best young players rather than delay their major league debuts for service-time considerations.

That could turn out to be an enormous bonus for Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris.

McGonigle’s Incredible Rookie Season Has Him in Position

The 22-year-old infielder certainly has the numbers to make a compelling case.

McGonigle finished the 2026 season with a .278 batting average, 18 home runs, 72 RBIs, 97 runs scored, 168 hits, 95 walks, and an impressive .806 OPS.

Even more remarkable, his 7.1 Baseball-Reference WAR led every player in the American League.

As we previously reported when McGonigle won The Sporting News AL Rookie of the Year Award, he has already received major recognition for his historic debut season.

McGonigle also earned the Players Choice Award for AL Outstanding Rookie, adding to his growing collection of honors.

And now, he’s one victory away from potentially adding an extra draft asset to Detroit’s future.

Why This Would Be Huge for the Detroit Tigers

Here’s where things get particularly interesting.

The Tigers originally selected McGonigle with the 37th overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, using a Competitive Balance Round A selection.

If he wins Rookie of the Year, Detroit would receive another pick in roughly that same part of the draft, giving Harris an additional opportunity to add a talented young player.

That’s not a minor reward.

An extra selection near the end of the first round provides another opportunity to land a future impact player while increasing Detroit’s pool of money available to sign its draft class.

As we previously noted when McGonigle captured the Players Choice Award, the possibility of earning an additional draft pick has been one of the most intriguing potential benefits of his rookie success.

For a franchise that has emphasized building through player development, another early selection could be especially valuable.

November 9 Could Be a Big Day for Detroit

The Tigers haven’t had an American League Rookie of the Year winner since Michael Fulmer in 2016. Before that, Justin Verlander won the award in 2006, making McGonigle a potential addition to some pretty impressive franchise history.

But unlike most individual awards, this one could deliver an immediate organizational benefit.

Kevin McGonigle has already given Detroit a franchise cornerstone. On November 9, he could give the Tigers another first-round draft pick, too.

And that would make his unforgettable rookie season even sweeter.