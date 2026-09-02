Report: Detroit Tigers Reach Eye-Popping Pre-Agreement With 12-Year-Old Prospect

The Detroit Tigers may have just made one of the boldest bets in the international amateur market.

And “amateur” is doing some serious work here.

According to international baseball reporter Wilber Sánchez, the Tigers have reached a pre-agreement with 12-year-old Kevin Sosa that would eventually include a $4 million signing bonus.

Yes.

Twelve.

Sánchez reports that Sosa is viewed as an elite young talent and is already showing the ability to handle fastballs in the 91-93 mph range. He also characterized the proposed agreement as potentially historic because of Sosa’s age and the size of the commitment.

If accurate, this would be a massive swing by Detroit’s international scouting operation.

But there is one extremely important distinction.

The Tigers Have Not Officially Signed Sosa

A 12-year-old cannot currently sign a professional contract with a Major League organization.

Under MLB’s international signing rules, a prospect must turn 16 before signing and must be 17 before Sept. 1 of the following year.

So this is not an official transaction.

It is reportedly a pre-agreement — the type of early verbal commitment that has become increasingly common, and increasingly controversial, throughout the international market.

ESPN recently detailed how MLB organizations have been reaching informal commitments with international prospects at younger and younger ages, with industry sources saying some so-called pre-acuerdos have involved players as young as 11.

In other words, the concept itself is very real.

Whether this specific agreement with Sosa ultimately becomes an official $4 million signing years from now is another question entirely.

Tigers Continue Betting Big on International Talent

Detroit has been increasingly aggressive in this area.

The organization made another major investment when it signed Chris Rodriguez to a record international bonus, a move that reflected how much emphasis the Tigers have placed on finding high-upside talent outside the domestic draft.

It certainly would not be the first time Detroit has identified a teenage international player years before he could reasonably be expected to impact the Major League roster. The Tigers have pursued highly regarded international shortstops before, making this a familiar part of the organization’s long-term talent strategy.

A reported $4 million commitment to a 12-year-old, though?

That is another level.

For perspective, Detroit entered the 2026 international signing period with a bonus pool of $7.3571 million. Sosa would not be signing under that current pool because he is years away from eligibility, but the number illustrates just how substantial a $4 million bonus would be under today’s international system.

There Is Plenty of Risk Here

This is also why a report like this needs some restraint.

Sosa is 12.

Players change dramatically between 12 and 16. Bodies develop. Skills change. Injuries happen. Rules change.

Major League Baseball is already discussing potential reforms to the international system, and agreements made years before a player becomes eligible are not the same thing as guaranteed contracts.

So there is no reason to start penciling Sosa into Detroit’s 2034 lineup.

Maybe hold off on ordering the jersey.

Still, if Sánchez’s report is accurate, the larger takeaway is noteworthy.

The Tigers apparently believe Sosa is special enough that they are willing to get in line years before they can officially sign him.

For $4 million, they better be right.