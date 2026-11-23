The Detroit Tigers may have another intriguing name to consider as they look to strengthen their starting rotation for the 2027 season. According to MLB Network insider Jon Paul Morosi, former Kansas City Royals All-Star Kris Bubic is among the free-agent pitchers who could make sense for Detroit this offseason.

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The 29-year-old left-hander is coming off a season that included a trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers, an injury-related absence, and a return in time for postseason action. Now a free agent, Bubic could represent an opportunity for Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris to add a pitcher with considerable upside without necessarily committing to a lengthy contract.

Oct 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kris Bubic (40) reacts after being relieved during the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

MLB Insider Names Tigers as Potential Kris Bubic Destination

During a November 18 appearance on MLB Network, Morosi discussed Bubic’s free-agent market and identified Detroit as one of several potential landing spots. His comments, also highlighted by MLB.com’s November 19 rumor roundup, suggest the Tigers could be an appealing destination for the former Royals standout.

“So again, teams like the Royals who know him well, the Tigers who would like to get a shorter-term starting pitcher, Cubs, Orioles, [Blue] Jays, and the Cardinals as well,” Morosi explained.

That is an interesting development for Detroit, especially considering the organization’s need for additional pitching depth. However, it is important to distinguish Morosi identifying the Tigers as a potential fit from a report confirming that Harris has entered negotiations with Bubic.

Detroit has already been connected to other free-agent starting pitchers, including former Chicago Cubs All-Star Shota Imanaga. Adding Bubic to the discussion gives Tigers fans another name to monitor as the club attempts to put together a more dependable rotation.

What Kris Bubic Could Bring to Detroit

Bubic’s appeal begins with his ability to perform at a high level when healthy. During the 2025 season with Kansas City, he earned his first American League All-Star selection after posting an impressive 2.55 ERA across 20 starts and 116⅓ innings.

His success was not limited to that one season, either, as MLB.com’s examination of his free-agent market noted that Bubic has recorded a 2.90 ERA over the past three seasons while working in both starting and relief roles. That performance makes him an intriguing candidate for teams seeking upside in the free-agent market.

However, durability remains a legitimate concern. Bubic underwent Tommy John surgery in 2023, suffered a left rotator cuff strain in 2025, and dealt with left elbow soreness during the 2026 campaign.

The Dodgers acquired Bubic from Kansas City on August 3, 2026, in exchange for right-hander Carlos Duran. Although injuries limited his availability, Bubic returned in September and was healthy enough to contribute to Los Angeles’ postseason bullpen before entering free agency on October 29.

For Detroit, the attraction would be finding a pitcher capable of returning to his All-Star form while limiting the team’s long-term financial exposure. A shorter contract could potentially benefit both sides, allowing Bubic to rebuild his market value while giving the Tigers another experienced option.

Tigers Still Have Questions About Their 2027 Rotation

The Tigers have already experienced considerable turnover in their pitching staff following the departures of Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize during the 2026 season. That left Harris with the challenge of building a competitive rotation around Framber Valdez and several younger pitchers whose long-term roles are still being established.

Detroit has promising arms in Troy Melton, Jackson Jobe, River Ryan, and Keider Montero, but there are questions surrounding experience, durability, and consistency. Those concerns have made the team’s starting rotation depth an important storyline heading into the offseason.

The Tigers also took a step toward improving their options Sunday by reportedly agreeing to a one-year, $2.3 million contract with former New York Yankees right-hander Luis Gil. The 2024 American League Rookie of the Year gives Detroit another pitcher capable of competing for a starting role, although that signing does not necessarily eliminate the possibility of additional moves.

In Bubic, Harris would be considering a left-hander with legitimate top-of-the-rotation upside when healthy, but whose injury history makes him a calculated risk. Whether Detroit decides that potential is worth pursuing will depend on his asking price, medical evaluations, and the club’s other offseason priorities.

Could Kris Bubic Be the Right Gamble for Detroit?

There is plenty to like about the idea of Bubic joining the Tigers, particularly if his market settles around a shorter-term agreement. Detroit would be adding a former All-Star who has demonstrated the ability to retire major league hitters at an impressive rate without committing to another massive long-term deal.

Of course, there is also a reason Bubic could be available on a shorter contract despite his impressive numbers. His recent injury history introduces uncertainty, and the Tigers cannot afford to overlook durability while attempting to rebuild a dependable pitching staff.

For now, there is no confirmed agreement or publicly reported negotiation between Detroit and Bubic. But with Morosi specifically identifying the Tigers as a potential fit, this is a legitimate offseason possibility worth keeping an eye on.