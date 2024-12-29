fb
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers Land Gleyber Torres, But He Is Already Eyeing a Bigger Payday

W.G. Brady
In a move over the Christmas holiday, Gleyber Torres, the two-time All-Star second baseman with the New York Yankees, signed a one-year, $15 million contract with the Detroit Tigers. After a season filled with uncertainty and a desire to bet on himself, Torres is setting his sights on a major payday following the 2025 season.

Gleyber Torres

A New Beginning in Detroit

According to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, Torres met with Octagon agent Jose Mijares at the MLB general manager meetings in early November. While Mijares was prepared to push for the most lucrative long-term deal possible, Torres had different plans. Instead of committing to a multi-year contract, the 28-year-old opted for a one-year deal with the Tigers.

“I really believe in myself,” Torres explained. “I always bet on myself. In this process, I tried to find the right place to play one year. I got a few opportunities with other teams, but the young team in Detroit, the group looks like a family.”

The Tigers, who are in the midst of a rebuilding phase, offer Torres the perfect environment to regain his form and continue his career trajectory. Torres, who has spent his entire MLB career with the New York Yankees, now turns his focus to improving his performance and helping the Tigers return to playoff contention.

Gleyber Torres Eyes 2025 and Beyond

Though the one-year deal marks a shift in Torres’ career, it’s clear that he has larger ambitions. Torres plans to hit the free-agent market again after the 2025 season, with hopes of landing a contract worth more than $100 million.

“I'm going to give my 100% to my team, try to help the younger players with my experience and try to win as a team,” Torres said. “I'm not going to say I'll hit .400 next year. I'm just going to play the best I can to help the team get back to the playoffs again.”

Gleyber Torres

A Perfect Fit for the Detroit Tigers For One Year

Torres’ decision to sign with the Tigers aligns with his desire for a spring training facility in Florida, and Detroit’s promising, young roster made the team an attractive destination. The 28-year-old is confident that his presence will provide a boost to the team, and with his leadership, the Tigers could see significant growth moving forward.

Torres' contract with the Tigers not only provides him with the opportunity to showcase his abilities but also allows him to strengthen the Tigers’ infield as they continue to build for the future.

As the 2025 season nears, all eyes will be on Torres as he aims to prove that he’s still one of the top second basemen in baseball—and perhaps even position himself for a major payday in the near future.

