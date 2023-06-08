Detroit Tigers land Joe Rizzo via trade with Miami Marlins

According to a report from Evan Petzold, the Detroit Tigers have completed a trade with the Miami Marlins. Petzold reported on Thursday that the Tigers have acquired infielder Joe Rizzo in a trade with the Marlins for cash considerations.

Tigers land Rizzo via trade with Miami Marlins

Rizzo, who is 25, was originally selected in the second round of the MLB Draft. So far in 2023, he has played first base and third base in Double-A Pensacola and Triple-A Jacksonville. In 163 at-bats this season, he is hitting .202 with three home runs and 22 RBIs.