Detroit Tigers land Joey Gallo in suggested trade

Heading into the 2022 regular season, most seemed to think the Detroit Tigers would take the next step in their rebuild and some even thought they could contend for a wild card spot in the playoffs.

Well, that was then and this is now and the Tigers have the fifth-worst record in all of Major League Baseball.

The main reason for the Tigers’ struggles in 2022 has been their hitting. In fact, the Tigers have the third-worst team batting average and the worst OPS in the entire league.

But what really sticks out is that the Tigers have scored just 150 runs in 54 games, which is a whopping 33 runs less than the No. 29 team in the league (Oakland Athletics) who have scored 183 runs.

So, would it be wise for the Tigers to make a trade for a proven hitter?

Well according to Chris Brown of Bless You Boys, the Tigers should consider trading for New York Yankees OF, Joey Gallo.

Should Detroit Tigers trade for Joey Gallo?

Here is some of what Brown has to say about the Tigers potentially trading for Gallo. (Click here to read the rest)

It’s hard to imagine the Yankees getting a ton of offers for Gallo, so the price tag can’t be too high. And Maybe Gallo thrives away from the pressure of New York and helps the Tigers get back into the playoff race.

But even if he continues to struggle, there’s not a whole lot for the Tigers to lose here. He’d be gone at the end of the year, and his run with the Tigers would just be one of many bad memories from the 2022 season.

Personally, I do not see any circumstance why the Tigers would even consider trading for Joey Gallo as he is an absolute train wreck at the plate.

In fact, Gallo batted just .199 with a league-high 213 strikeouts in 2021 and he is batting just .176 in 45 games with the Yankees in 2022.

The last thing the Tigers need in their lineup right now is another player who is batting under .200.

Nation, what do you think?

