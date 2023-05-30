The 2023 Major League Baseball Draft is set to begin on July 9, and it is going to be interesting to see what the Detroit Tigers do with the No. 3 overall picking the opening round. Kiley McDaniel of ESPN has released his 2023 MLB Mock Draft, and he believes that if the board falls correctly, the Tigers will select the best college bat available.

Key Points

Detroit Tigers' Draft Position: The Detroit Tigers hold the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 Major League Baseball (MLB) Draft.

Potential Draft Pick: According to Kiley McDaniel of ESPN's 2023 MLB Mock Draft, the Tigers are likely to choose a college bat, specifically left fielder Wyatt Langford from the University of Florida.

Wyatt Langford's Profile: Langford is a versatile player who played third base and catcher in high school but transitioned to left field for the University of Florida in 2022.

Detroit Tigers land stud bat in 2023 MLB Mock Draft

According to McDaniel, the Pittsburgh Pirates will select CF Max Clark (Franklin Community HS – Indiana) with the No. 1 overall pick, and the Washington Nationals will take RF Dylan Crews (LSU) with the No. 2 overall pick. When the Tigers are on the clock, McDaniel thinks the Tigers will go with the best-remaining college bat, LF Wyatt Langford (Florida).

This connection has long made the most sense, and I think Detroit president of baseball operations Scott Harris wants a college bat all things being equal, so this draft position and player pool lines up well for that. The Tigers' top two scouting execs were seeing Teel two weeks ago and they're kicking the tires on everyone in this top tier, but Langford is likely the pick in this scenario. If Langford is the cut option at one and Crews were to go second, I'm not sure what the Tigers would do, but that helps explain why Teel is in the mix for them — because knowing who that third college bat is could be key. -Kiley McDaniel

Who is Wyatt Langford?

Via ESPN:

Langford has five-tool potential. He can really hit, with excellent swing mechanics and a very good approach at the plate, one that helped him limit strikeouts while drawing walks. It also aided in his ability to tap into his considerable raw power, which some area scouts said is plus-plus. Strong and muscle-bound, he’s capable of being at least an above-average runner as well.

While he was a third baseman and a catcher in high school, Langford started every day in left field for the Gators in 2022. There was some thought he’d slide over to center field this year, and reports on him there last fall were very encouraging, but he ended up back in left once the 2023 season got underway. He plays hard and aggressively and it would surprise no one if he ended up in conversations for the No. 1 overall pick.