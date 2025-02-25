Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Detroit Tigers Latest Injury Report Includes Parker Meadows Update

W.G. Brady
Spring Training is officially underway, and our Detroit Tigers are already dealing with quite a few injury issues. Those injury issues include starting CF Parker Meadows, who is dealing with “right upper arm inflammation” that started during the Tigers' first Grapefruit League game on Saturday.

Detroit Tigers Injury Report for Tuesday, February 25

Here is the latest update on the Detroit Tigers' players currently managing injuries:

  • OF Akil Baddoo (right hamate hook excision) – Completing rehab daily.
  • SS Javier Báez (right hip labral repair) – Scheduled to complete his next base-running session on Wednesday. He is completing all other camp activities.
  • RHP Alex Cobb (right hip inflammation) – Received an epidural injection to aid in his recovery. He is scheduled to play catch tomorrow.
  • RHP Wilmer Flores (right shoulder inflammation) – Completing rehab daily.
  • RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long (left hip labral repair, right UCL reconstruction) – Scheduled to throw his next bullpen session on Friday, 2/28.
  • RHP Alex Lange (right lat repair) – Completing daily catch and is scheduled to throw his next bullpen session on Saturday, 3/1.
  • RHP Tyler Mattison (right UCL reconstruction) – Scheduled to throw his next bullpen session tomorrow.
  • OF Parker Meadows (right upper arm inflammation) – Reported discomfort during his most recent game on Saturday. He is being treated daily and will be re-evaluated for baseball activities later this week.
  • RHP Ricky Vanasco (right hip labral repair) – Scheduled to complete a bullpen session today.
