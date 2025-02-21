Friday, February 21, 2025
HomeDetroit TigersDetroit Tigers Latest Injury Report Includes Updates on Akil Baddoo, Javier Baez
Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers Latest Injury Report Includes Updates on Akil Baddoo, Javier Baez

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

On Friday morning, the Detroit Tigers provided an important update on the status of several players currently recovering from injuries as spring training continues.

Detroit Tigers Injury Report for 2/21/25

  • Akil Baddoo (right hamate hook excision) underwent surgery earlier this week to address a hamate hook fracture. Baddoo will complete daily rehab and is expected to return to full baseball activities soon.
  • Javier Baez (right hip labral repair) is scheduled to complete his next base-running session this weekend. He is actively participating in all other camp activities while continuing his rehab.
  • Alex Cobb (right hip inflammation) is completing rehab daily and is working on returning to full strength.
  • Wilmer Flores (right shoulder inflammation) is also completing daily rehab to recover from his shoulder issue.
  • Sawyer Gipson-Long (left hip labral repair, right UCL reconstruction) resumed his throwing program yesterday and is set to throw his next bullpen session later this week.
  • Alex Lange (right lat repair) is scheduled to throw his next bullpen tomorrow, moving forward in his recovery.
  • Tyler Mattison (right UCL reconstruction) is set to complete his next bullpen session tomorrow as well.
  • Ricky Vanasco (right hip labral repair) is scheduled to complete a bullpen session today as part of his recovery plan.

Why it Matters

This medical update highlights key players on the mend and provides a look at the Tigers' preparations as they get ready for the upcoming 2025 season. In 2024, the Tigers made a heck of a run to make the playoffs, before falling just short of making the ALCS.

Key Stats & Further Reading

  • Akil Baddoo's Recovery: Baddoo is recovering from a hamate hook fracture and will continue rehab daily.
  • Javier Baez's Rehab Progress: Baez is recovering from hip labral repair and is expected to resume base running.

For more updates on the Tigers' spring training and player injuries, stay tuned to official team releases and media channels.

Previous article
New York Yankees Change Long-Standing Facial Hair Policy
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

David Niezgoda on Detroit Lions Announce Full Coaching Staff for 2025
Garpike on NFL.com Reveals Detroit Lions Tackling Grade for 2024
B Walker on Proposed Trade Sends Lions QB, Multiple Draft Picks to Cleveland for Myles Garrett
GovAssist LLC on Loser Eagles Fan Who Berated Female Packers Fan Fired From His Job
Tom on Proposed Trade Sends Lions QB, Multiple Draft Picks to Cleveland for Myles Garrett
Chuck Murray on 10 Toughest players in Detroit Red Wings History
Gibby on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Mike on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Russ on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Eric B. on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Designed and hosted by Level 99 Design