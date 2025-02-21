Detroit Tigers Latest Injury Report Includes Updates on Akil Baddoo, Javier Baez

On Friday morning, the Detroit Tigers provided an important update on the status of several players currently recovering from injuries as spring training continues.

Detroit Tigers Injury Report for 2/21/25

Akil Baddoo (right hamate hook excision) underwent surgery earlier this week to address a hamate hook fracture. Baddoo will complete daily rehab and is expected to return to full baseball activities soon.

Why it Matters

This medical update highlights key players on the mend and provides a look at the Tigers' preparations as they get ready for the upcoming 2025 season. In 2024, the Tigers made a heck of a run to make the playoffs, before falling just short of making the ALCS.

Key Stats & Further Reading

For more updates on the Tigers' spring training and player injuries, stay tuned to official team releases and media channels.