Detroit Tigers’ latest medical report includes updates on Casey Mize, Tarik Skubal

Spring Training is well underway in Lakeland, as the Detroit Tigers continue their preparations for the 2023 Major League Baseball season. The Tigers will certainly have their work cut out for them, as starting pitchers Casey Mize and Tarik Skubal, who are both recovering from injuries, will not start the season with the team. On Friday, the Tigers released their latest medical update, and as you can see below, both Mize and Skubal were included.

Detroit Tigers SPs Casey Mize and Tarik Skubal are progressing

Here is the medical report the Tigers released on Friday.

RHP Jose Cisnero (L neck spasm) received treatments this week for a muscle spasm in his neck region. He will resume throwing and all camp activity once his symptoms subside.

(right elbow sprain, lumbar strain) is playing catch 3x per week

INF Wenceel Perez (Low back inflammation) continues with his rehab program completing treatments and a core stabilization program.

LHP Tarik Skubal (left elbow strain) is completing his throwing progression and is playing catch 4x per week.

New Tigers medical update. Jose Cisnero dealing with a muscle spasm in his neck.



Reese Olson also dealing with some elbow soreness, though he’s not on this list pic.twitter.com/aumRgp5m7f — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) February 24, 2023

Bottom Line: Tigers will have their work cut out for them

After winning just 66 games in 2022, there is no question about it that the Tigers will have their work cut out for them in 2023. With Mize and Skubal still rehabbing from their injuries, it will be crucial that some of their other starters step up for the team. Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris recently spoke about Mize and Skubal and though he would not give an exact date for their return, he did say they are progressing along.