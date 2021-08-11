Detroit Tigers lead Major League Baseball in key offensive statistic

It’s been a long, arduous, and at times, very painful process. But according to Detroit Tigers GM Al Avila, the team rebuild is over, and they’re now in a completely different position.

And it’s certainly showing on the field. The Tigers have enjoyed three consecutive winning months, and have fans thinking of even better days to come. And while they’re still a long-shot for a playoff berth this season, they are leading the Majors in one particular offensive category.

As of today, the Tigers lead all of Major League Baseball in triples with 28. According to the Tigers PR staff, the next highest number of triples comes from the Colorado Rockies with 23.

Triples makes it safe. Triples makes it best. pic.twitter.com/qrHLDEfTx5 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 11, 2021

Rookie outfielder Akil Baddoo leads all Tigers with six triples, followed by Willi Castro with five, Robbie Grossman, Victor Reyes and Jake Rogers with three, Nomar Mazara with two, and six players with one each.