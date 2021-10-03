Detroit Tigers learn where they will pick in 2022 MLB Draft

The Detroit Tigers 2021 season is officially in the books and they finished with a 77-85 record.

We also now know the final standings for the league, which means we also know the order for the 2022 MLB Draft.

As you can see below, the Tigers will be picking 12th in the 2022 Draft.

The Tigers (77-85) will have the 12th pick* in the 2022 MLB Draft. That's their lowest pick since 2017, when they selected RHP Alex Faedo at No. 18. *according to this site: https://t.co/gc3VxLTvlI — Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) October 3, 2021