The Detroit Tigers have plenty of difficult decisions to make following a disappointing 2026 season, but two young players may have already made one of those decisions considerably easier for manager A.J. Hinch.

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While Kevin McGonigle and Max Clark received much of the attention during their rookie campaigns, Hao-Yu Lee and Eduardo Valencia quietly put together impressive performances that could earn them significant roles when Detroit opens the 2027 season.

In fact, both players may have done enough to make the Opening Day roster, and one could find himself penciled into Hinch’s starting lineup on a regular basis.

For a Tigers organization searching for offensive consistency, that possibility should be encouraging.

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Eduardo Valencia (32) bats against Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Hao-Yu Lee Could Become Tigers’ Starting Third Baseman

Lee, 23, emerged as a legitimate contributor during his first major league season, showing an ability to handle big-league pitching while providing versatility around Detroit’s infield.

After making his MLB debut April 17, Lee appeared in 114 games, batting .264 with 10 home runs, 46 RBIs, and a .746 OPS.

Those numbers might not jump off the page, but they tell only part of the story.

According to his final 2026 offensive statistics, Lee recorded 87 hits, including 19 doubles, while demonstrating an increasingly comfortable approach at the plate.

His performance improved considerably down the stretch, including a Sept. 18 game against the Chicago White Sox in which he collected four hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs.

Lee also provided Detroit with flexibility at second and third base, something Hinch values when constructing his daily lineup.

As we previously explored while examining Detroit’s potential pursuit of Jazz Chisholm Jr., Lee gives the Tigers an internal alternative rather than forcing them to spend heavily on another infielder.

However, there is one concern that must be addressed.

Lee struggled defensively at times during his rookie campaign, particularly with errors and consistency at second and third base. Improving his reliability with the glove will be important if he hopes to secure an everyday starting job.

Still, Lee has a legitimate opportunity to enter spring training as Detroit’s preferred third baseman, depending on the team’s offseason acquisitions and how the organization chooses to position Colt Keith and its other young infielders.

Eduardo Valencia’s Bat Could Be Impossible to Ignore

If Lee made his case through consistency, Valencia made his through sheer offensive production.

The 26-year-old catcher and designated hitter was one of Detroit’s most impressive offensive surprises in 2026, making a significant impact despite limited playing time.

Valencia finished his rookie campaign with a remarkable .341 batting average, eight home runs, 21 RBIs, and a 1.016 OPS in just 42 games.

His power was particularly impressive, as he collected 22 extra-base hits in only 129 at-bats.

According to his advanced hitting metrics, Valencia also registered a 49.5% hard-hit rate and a 15.5% barrel rate, providing evidence that his success was supported by consistently strong contact.

Of course, a relatively small sample size means the Tigers cannot simply assume Valencia will maintain a batting average above .340 over an entire season.

But the offensive potential is difficult to dismiss.

As we previously reported when Hinch adjusted his lineup against the White Sox, Valencia was already receiving important opportunities behind the plate while established players were used in different roles.

The biggest question entering 2027 involves his defensive responsibilities.

With Dillon Dingler firmly established as Detroit’s starting catcher, Valencia’s clearest path to consistent playing time could involve serving as the backup catcher while receiving additional at-bats at designated hitter.

However, he must continue developing his receiving skills and ability to control the running game.

His bat could make him an extremely valuable bench option, particularly against left-handed pitching, while also providing Hinch with another right-handed power threat.

Could Both Players Make Detroit’s 2027 Opening Day Roster?

There is a realistic path for both players to make the team, although their opportunities would look considerably different.

Lee could compete for a starting infield job, potentially at third base, while Valencia could provide a combination of backup catching duties and designated-hitter appearances.

Here is how their 2026 major league performances compare:

Statistic Hao-Yu Lee Eduardo Valencia Games 114 42 Batting average .264 .341 Home runs 10 8 RBIs 46 21 OPS .746 1.016 Doubles 19 14

Both players bring something Detroit could use more of in 2027.

Lee offers infield versatility and a developing offensive approach, while Valencia provides immediate power and the potential to strengthen the bottom half of the batting order.

The Tigers must also consider the development of Max Anderson, John Peck, Josue Briceño, and other prospects who could compete for roster spots.

That competition should make spring training particularly interesting, especially if president of baseball operations Scott Harris decides against making expensive free-agent additions at certain positions.

A.J. Hinch Could Have a Much Younger Tigers Lineup in 2027

The Tigers entered 2026 hoping to compete for another postseason appearance, but the season ultimately became an opportunity to evaluate their next generation of talent.

McGonigle emerged as a legitimate franchise cornerstone, Clark showed flashes of his considerable potential, and several other rookies gained meaningful major league experience.

Now Lee and Valencia could be preparing to take the next step.

Neither player is guaranteed an Opening Day position, and Detroit’s offseason moves will influence the competition. However, their late-season performances suggest they deserve serious consideration rather than simply being treated as organizational depth.

For Hinch, that could create some difficult decisions when the Tigers assemble their roster next March.