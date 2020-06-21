Detroit Tigers legend Kirk Gibson wins two Emmy Awards

Detroit Tigers legend Kirk Gibson accomplished just about everything there was to accomplish on the baseball diamond.

And now, he can officially add “Emmy winner” to his resume.

Gibson, who is now an analyst with Fox Sports Detroit, took home two Emmy awards Saturday night during a virtual ceremony for his work with “Everybody vs. Parkinson’s: Gibby’s Gala” and the FSD public service spot “Everybody vs. Parkinson’s”.

Gibson was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 2015. He spent 17 years in the Majors with the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Dodgers, winning a World Series title with both teams as well as winning the 1988 NL MVP award.