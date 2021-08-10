Detroit Tigers LHP Matthew Boyd to make rehab start

Detroit Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd exited his start in Kansas City in mid-June after 2⅓ innings due to left arm discomfort. He’s been on the injured list since then with left triceps tendinitis, but appears to be on the fast track to making a return before too long.

He’ll be making a rehabilitation start with the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens on Thursday:

Matthew Boyd, fresh off a weekend sim game in Lakeland, will make a rehab start Thursday for Triple-A Toledo. — Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) August 10, 2021

Boyd, who threw live batting practice Sunday at the Tigers’ spring training facility, has a 3.44 ERA with 56 strikeouts in 13 appearances with the Tigers in 2021.