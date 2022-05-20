in Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal injured after taking line drive off leg [Video]

The only luck Detroit seems to have right now is the bad kind.

It’s just a broken record at this point. The Detroit Tigers have seen their pitching rotation decimated by injuries, and it looks as though there’s another name going to be added to the list.

LHP Tarik Skubal left today’s game against the Cleveland Guardians in the 5th inning after taking a line drive off his leg from Ernie Clement; the ball left his bat with an exit velocity of 100.4 MPH:

And what a shame for Skubal, who had thrown 19 consecutive scoreless innings before departing tonight. The injury sent Detroit’s bullpen scrambling into action; Skubal was replaced on the mound by Jacob Barnes.

The Tigers are already without starters Matt Manning, Casey Mize, Eduardo Rodriguez, Michael Pineda and Spencer Turnbull, as well as relievers Tyler Alexander Jose Cisnero, Kyle Funkhauser and Will Vest. They currently rank 4th overall in MLB with 300 man games lost to injury.

