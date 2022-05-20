Detroit Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal injured after taking line drive off leg [Video]

It’s just a broken record at this point. The Detroit Tigers have seen their pitching rotation decimated by injuries, and it looks as though there’s another name going to be added to the list.

LHP Tarik Skubal left today’s game against the Cleveland Guardians in the 5th inning after taking a line drive off his leg from Ernie Clement; the ball left his bat with an exit velocity of 100.4 MPH:

Fans of the @tigers everywhere are sending good vibes to @TarikSkubal after he takes a line drive off his leg and departs tonight's game. We'll keep our fingers crossed that he'll be no worse for wear. #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/3xtfFH91Lx — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) May 21, 2022

And what a shame for Skubal, who had thrown 19 consecutive scoreless innings before departing tonight. The injury sent Detroit’s bullpen scrambling into action; Skubal was replaced on the mound by Jacob Barnes.

The Tigers are already without starters Matt Manning, Casey Mize, Eduardo Rodriguez, Michael Pineda and Spencer Turnbull, as well as relievers Tyler Alexander Jose Cisnero, Kyle Funkhauser and Will Vest. They currently rank 4th overall in MLB with 300 man games lost to injury.

