Detroit Tigers Roll Out Saturday Lineup for Matchup vs. Royals

The Tigers are off to a red-hot start and look to keep the momentum going on Saturday against Kansas City. Here’s who’s in the lineup as Casey Mize gets the ball.

It’s gameday in Detroit — and after a 12-8 start, the Tigers are rolling into Saturday’s matchup with confidence. First pitch against the Kansas City Royals is set for 1:10 p.m. at Comerica Park, and the Tigers just dropped their starting lineup.

Today’s Starting Lineup

LF: Kerry Carpenter

Kerry Carpenter 1B: Spencer Torkelson

Spencer Torkelson RF: Zach McKinstry

Zach McKinstry DH: Riley Greene

Riley Greene C: Dillon Dingler

Dillon Dingler 2B: Colt Keith

Colt Keith SS: Trey Sweeney

Trey Sweeney 3B: Javier Báez

Javier Báez CF: Ryan Kreidler

Ryan Kreidler SP: Casey Mize

Mize Looks to Stay Sharp

Casey Mize gets the start on the mound today, and the former No. 1 pick is trying to continue a strong stretch of starts. With a 2-1 record and 2.60 ERA through three outings, Mize has been a bright spot in a Tigers rotation that’s helped carry this team into first place in the AL Central.

Offense Ready to Roll

The Tigers are leaning on some key bats today. Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson, and Kerry Carpenter have all come through in big moments recently, and with Greene in the DH spot today, expect him to be focused strictly on doing damage at the plate.

The Bottom Line

Detroit enters today with a 12-8 record — tied for the third-best 20-game start in the last 40 years. With the Royals still struggling, this is a great opportunity to stack another win and keep the good vibes rolling. Let’s play ball.