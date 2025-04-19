Detroit Tigers Roll Out Saturday Lineup for Matchup vs. Royals

The Tigers are off to a red-hot start and look to keep the momentum going on Saturday against Kansas City. Here’s who’s in the lineup as Casey Mize gets the ball.

It’s gameday in Detroit — and after a 12-8 start, the Tigers are rolling into Saturday’s matchup with confidence. First pitch against the Kansas City Royals is set for 1:10 p.m. at Comerica Park, and the Tigers just dropped their starting lineup.

Detroit Tigers starting lineup vs Royals

Today’s Starting Lineup

  • LF: Kerry Carpenter
  • 1B: Spencer Torkelson
  • RF: Zach McKinstry
  • DH: Riley Greene
  • C: Dillon Dingler
  • 2B: Colt Keith
  • SS: Trey Sweeney
  • 3B: Javier Báez
  • CF: Ryan Kreidler
  • SP: Casey Mize

Mize Looks to Stay Sharp

Casey Mize gets the start on the mound today, and the former No. 1 pick is trying to continue a strong stretch of starts. With a 2-1 record and 2.60 ERA through three outings, Mize has been a bright spot in a Tigers rotation that’s helped carry this team into first place in the AL Central.

Offense Ready to Roll

The Tigers are leaning on some key bats today. Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson, and Kerry Carpenter have all come through in big moments recently, and with Greene in the DH spot today, expect him to be focused strictly on doing damage at the plate.

The Bottom Line

Detroit enters today with a 12-8 record — tied for the third-best 20-game start in the last 40 years. With the Royals still struggling, this is a great opportunity to stack another win and keep the good vibes rolling. Let’s play ball.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

