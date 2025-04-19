Detroit Tigers Roll Out Saturday Lineup for Matchup vs. Royals

It’s gameday in Detroit — and after a 12-8 start, the Tigers are rolling into Saturday’s matchup with confidence. First pitch against the Kansas City Royals is set for 1:10 p.m. at Comerica Park, and the Tigers just dropped their starting lineup.
Today’s Starting Lineup
- LF: Kerry Carpenter
- 1B: Spencer Torkelson
- RF: Zach McKinstry
- DH: Riley Greene
- C: Dillon Dingler
- 2B: Colt Keith
- SS: Trey Sweeney
- 3B: Javier Báez
- CF: Ryan Kreidler
- SP: Casey Mize
Mize Looks to Stay Sharp
Casey Mize gets the start on the mound today, and the former No. 1 pick is trying to continue a strong stretch of starts. With a 2-1 record and 2.60 ERA through three outings, Mize has been a bright spot in a Tigers rotation that’s helped carry this team into first place in the AL Central.
Offense Ready to Roll
The Tigers are leaning on some key bats today. Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson, and Kerry Carpenter have all come through in big moments recently, and with Greene in the DH spot today, expect him to be focused strictly on doing damage at the plate.
The Bottom Line
Detroit enters today with a 12-8 record — tied for the third-best 20-game start in the last 40 years. With the Royals still struggling, this is a great opportunity to stack another win and keep the good vibes rolling. Let’s play ball.