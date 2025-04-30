Detroit Tigers Lineup for Series Finale vs. Houston Astros

The Tigers hope to bounce back behind Jackson Jobe as they face the Astros in Game 3 of the series. Here's today's full lineup.

The Detroit Tigers are hoping to salvage the final game of their three-game series against the Houston Astros on Wednesday afternoon at Comerica Park. After dropping the first two games, the Tigers will turn to 22-year-old right-hander Jackson Jobe, who’s making his fifth start of the season, to stop the bleeding.

Detroit Tigers vs Houston Astros

Detroit’s Lineup for April 30 vs. Astros

Here’s how the Tigers will line up in the series finale:

  1. Kerry Carpenter – DH
  2. Zach McKinstry – RF
  3. Gleyber Torres – 2B
  4. Riley Greene – LF
  5. Colt Keith – 1B
  6. Javier Báez – CF
  7. Jace Jung – 3B
  8. Trey Sweeney – SS
  9. Tomás Nido – C
    Starting Pitcher: Jackson Jobe

Standing Tall in the AL Central

Despite the recent slide, Detroit still sits atop the AL Central with an 18-12 record and a +37 run differential. They’ve been dominant at home (13-3), but shaky on the road (5-9). The Astros, meanwhile, are riding a hot streak, having won three straight and moving up to second place in the AL West.

Jobe Gets the Ball

Jobe enters today’s game with a solid 2.70 ERA across four starts. He’s recorded 14 strikeouts in 20 innings and continues to show promise as a young building block in the Tigers’ rotation. Detroit’s pitching staff has been a bright spot overall, led by Tarik Skubal (2.34 ERA) and Casey Mize (2.12 ERA).

Tigers Need a Spark

The Tigers’ offense will need to bounce back in a big way after scoring just five combined runs in the first two games of the series. Look for guys like Riley Greene and Kerry Carpenter to play key roles in trying to avoid the sweep.

