Detroit Tigers Reveal Lineup for Justin Verlander’s Final Start

Justin Verlander will take the mound one final time Saturday afternoon, and the Detroit Tigers have revealed the lineup that will be behind him for the final start of his remarkable career.

DSN TV Tigers · newest first All Tigers video →

After an emotional retirement ceremony Friday night at Comerica Park, Verlander will get one more opportunity to toe the rubber in a Tigers uniform as Detroit takes on the Pittsburgh Pirates at 1:10 p.m. ET.

Tigers Lineup for Justin Verlander’s Final Start

Detroit will feature plenty of its young talent behind the future Hall of Famer, including Max Clark, Hao-Yu Lee and Kevin McGonigle occupying the first three spots in the order.

Here is the Tigers’ starting lineup:

Max Clark, CF Hao-Yu Lee, 2B Kevin McGonigle, 3B Eduardo Valencia, DH Riley Greene, LF Dillon Dingler, C Spencer Torkelson, 1B Zach McKinstry, RF Javier Báez, SS

Starting Pitcher: Justin Verlander

There is something pretty darn cool about that lineup. Verlander, who has been part of Tigers baseball for more than two decades, will make his final start with Clark, Lee, and McGonigle, players Detroit hopes will help lead the next great era of Tigers baseball, playing behind him.

Justin Verlander Gets One Last Ride at Comerica Park

Friday was about the emotions, the memories and Verlander getting an opportunity to thank Detroit.

Saturday is about baseball.

Verlander will get the ball one final time, and when A.J. Hinch eventually walks out of the dugout to take it from him, you can bet the Comerica Park crowd will make sure No. 35 knows exactly what he has meant to this city.

One last start.

One last trip to the mound.

One last chance for Detroit Tigers fans to stand and salute Justin Verlander.

Yeah, this one is going to hit differently.