Detroit Tigers Lineup Released for Game 2 Matchup vs. Brewers

Coming off a 9-1 win in Milwaukee, the Tigers have released their starting lineup for Tuesday’s sandwich game against the Brewers. Flaherty takes the mound.

After putting on a show in Monday night’s 9-1 beatdown of the Milwaukee Brewers, the Detroit Tigers are right back at it Tuesday night for the second game of this three-game set at American Family Field.

It’s the always-crucial “sandwich game” — the one that can either secure a series win or set up a rubber match. And if Monday’s energy was any indication, the Tigers aren’t looking to let up anytime soon.

Detroit Tigers starting lineup vs Brewers

Here’s how Detroit will line up for Tuesday’s showdown:

  • 2B: Gleyber Torres
  • LF: Kerry Carpenter
  • CF: Riley Greene
  • 1B: Spencer Torkelson
  • DH: Colt Keith
  • C: Dillon Dingler
  • RF: Zach McKinstry
  • 3B: Javier Báez
  • SS: Trey Sweeney
  • SP: Jack Flaherty

Lineup Notes & Storylines to Watch

Gleyber Torres, the former Yankee who recently returned from the IL, is slotted back in at second base and leading off for the Tigers — a clear vote of confidence from manager A.J. Hinch. His bat could be a spark plug if he settles in quickly.

Jack Flaherty gets the nod on the mound tonight after a solid start to his Tigers tenure. He’ll be looking to follow up Tarik Skubal’s dominant outing, where Detroit’s ace struck out nine over seven innings of shutout ball.

The Bottom Line

The Tigers dominated Game 1 and now have a chance to clinch the series with another strong performance tonight. With a mix of rising stars and young faces sprinkled throughout the lineup, there’s reason for excitement — especially with the offense firing on all cylinders and Jack Flaherty set to toe the rubber.

First pitch is at 7:40 p.m. ET, and you can catch the game on FanDuel Sports Detroit and FOX 2, or listen live on 97.1 The Ticket.

Let’s see if the boys can keep it rolling.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Bryce Underwood Tony Alford Michigan Basketball Michigan Football brings 8 recruits Michigan reveals uniform combo Michigan Football CB Amorion Walker Michigan Football Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore Michigan Football Spring Game Michigan DB Keon Sabb Michigan Basketball Loses Oliver Nkamhoua Michigan basketball hires Dusty May Cole Cabana Brady Hart
Michigan Football Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
Todd McLellan
Todd McLellan Sends Strong Message to Red Wings Following Loss to Panthers
Dan Campbell Aidan Hutchinson Detroit Lions Beat Writer Jake Bates Mekhi Wingo
Detroit Lions Rule Proposal Shot Down by NFL Owners
Detroit Tigers Injury Update
Detroit Tigers Injury Update: Pitchers Progressing, Outfielders Ramping Up