Detroit Tigers Lineup Released for Game 2 Matchup vs. Brewers

Coming off a 9-1 win in Milwaukee, the Tigers have released their starting lineup for Tuesday’s sandwich game against the Brewers. Flaherty takes the mound.

After putting on a show in Monday night’s 9-1 beatdown of the Milwaukee Brewers, the Detroit Tigers are right back at it Tuesday night for the second game of this three-game set at American Family Field.

It’s the always-crucial “sandwich game” — the one that can either secure a series win or set up a rubber match. And if Monday’s energy was any indication, the Tigers aren’t looking to let up anytime soon.

Here’s how Detroit will line up for Tuesday’s showdown:

2B: Gleyber Torres

LF: Kerry Carpenter

CF: Riley Greene

1B: Spencer Torkelson

DH: Colt Keith

C: Dillon Dingler

RF: Zach McKinstry

3B: Javier Báez

SS: Trey Sweeney

SP: Jack Flaherty

Lineup Notes & Storylines to Watch

Gleyber Torres, the former Yankee who recently returned from the IL, is slotted back in at second base and leading off for the Tigers — a clear vote of confidence from manager A.J. Hinch. His bat could be a spark plug if he settles in quickly.

Jack Flaherty gets the nod on the mound tonight after a solid start to his Tigers tenure. He’ll be looking to follow up Tarik Skubal’s dominant outing, where Detroit’s ace struck out nine over seven innings of shutout ball.

The Bottom Line

The Tigers dominated Game 1 and now have a chance to clinch the series with another strong performance tonight. With a mix of rising stars and young faces sprinkled throughout the lineup, there’s reason for excitement — especially with the offense firing on all cylinders and Jack Flaherty set to toe the rubber.

First pitch is at 7:40 p.m. ET, and you can catch the game on FanDuel Sports Detroit and FOX 2, or listen live on 97.1 The Ticket.

Let’s see if the boys can keep it rolling.