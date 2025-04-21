Detroit Tigers Release Starting Lineup for Game 1 vs. Padres

The Detroit Tigers recalled Jace Jung from Triple-A and gave him the start at third base as part of a fresh lineup vs. the Padres on Monday.

The Detroit Tigers’ lineup has a fresh new feel heading into Monday night’s matchup against the San Diego Padres — and it all starts with Jace Jung, who is officially back with the big-league club.

After Ryan Kreidler was optioned to Triple-A earlier in the day and Kerry Carpenter exited Sunday’s game with hamstring soreness, the Tigers are making moves. Jung, the former first-round pick, gets the start at third base and will bat sixth in what could be a preview of Detroit’s future infield core.

A Look at the New Look

Here’s how A.J. Hinch is rolling out the lineup tonight:

Gleyber Torres , 2B

, 2B Zach McKinstry , RF

, RF Riley Greene , LF

, LF Spencer Torkelson , 1B

, 1B Colt Keith , DH

, DH Jace Jung , 3B

, 3B Javier Báez , CF

, CF Trey Sweeney , SS

, SS Tomás Nido, C

On the mound, Keider Montero gets the start as he looks to continue building confidence in the rotation.

Why It Matters

The injury to Carpenter may not have prompted an official IL move just yet, but it’s clear Detroit is proceeding with caution. And with the Tigers sitting above .500 in a tightly contested AL Central, giving a young bat like Jung an opportunity now makes sense — especially against a talented Padres team.

This series could be a critical early-season test for the Tigers’ depth and resilience.

The Bottom Line

With Jace Jung in the lineup, Kerry Carpenter day-to-day, and Ryan Kreidler back in Toledo, it’s clear that Detroit is adjusting on the fly. The next few games could go a long way in determining which young players stick — and who gives this lineup the best chance to win.