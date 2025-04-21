Detroit Tigers Release Starting Lineup for Game 1 vs. Padres

The Detroit Tigers recalled Jace Jung from Triple-A and gave him the start at third base as part of a fresh lineup vs. the Padres on Monday.

The Detroit Tigers’ lineup has a fresh new feel heading into Monday night’s matchup against the San Diego Padres — and it all starts with Jace Jung, who is officially back with the big-league club.

After Ryan Kreidler was optioned to Triple-A earlier in the day and Kerry Carpenter exited Sunday’s game with hamstring soreness, the Tigers are making moves. Jung, the former first-round pick, gets the start at third base and will bat sixth in what could be a preview of Detroit’s future infield core.

Detroit Tigers Lineup Padres

A Look at the New Look

Here’s how A.J. Hinch is rolling out the lineup tonight:

  • Gleyber Torres, 2B
  • Zach McKinstry, RF
  • Riley Greene, LF
  • Spencer Torkelson, 1B
  • Colt Keith, DH
  • Jace Jung, 3B
  • Javier Báez, CF
  • Trey Sweeney, SS
  • Tomás Nido, C

On the mound, Keider Montero gets the start as he looks to continue building confidence in the rotation.

Why It Matters

The injury to Carpenter may not have prompted an official IL move just yet, but it’s clear Detroit is proceeding with caution. And with the Tigers sitting above .500 in a tightly contested AL Central, giving a young bat like Jung an opportunity now makes sense — especially against a talented Padres team.

This series could be a critical early-season test for the Tigers’ depth and resilience.

The Bottom Line

With Jace Jung in the lineup, Kerry Carpenter day-to-day, and Ryan Kreidler back in Toledo, it’s clear that Detroit is adjusting on the fly. The next few games could go a long way in determining which young players stick — and who gives this lineup the best chance to win.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Bryce Underwood Tony Alford Michigan Basketball Michigan Football brings 8 recruits Michigan reveals uniform combo Michigan Football CB Amorion Walker Michigan Football Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore Michigan Football Spring Game Michigan DB Keon Sabb Michigan Basketball Loses Oliver Nkamhoua Michigan basketball hires Dusty May Cole Cabana Brady Hart
Michigan Football Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
Todd McLellan
Todd McLellan Sends Strong Message to Red Wings Following Loss to Panthers
Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft strategy Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft defensive tackles
Full 2025 Detroit Lions 7-Round Mock Draft by Dane Brugler Revealed
Bryce Underwood Michigan spring game
Bryce Underwood Closes Michigan Spring Game With Must-See 88-Yard TD [Video]