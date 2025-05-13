Tigers vs Red Sox Detroit Tigers lineup vs Red Sox

Detroit Tigers Release Lineup for Sandwich Game vs. Red Sox

The Detroit Tigers revealed their Game 2 lineup vs. the Red Sox after a 14-2 win. Tyler Holton gets the start with a youth-heavy lineup behind him.

The Detroit Tigers have released their lineup for Game 2 of the series against the Boston Red Sox, with Tyler Holton taking the mound after a dominant 14-2 victory in the opener. Detroit enters Tuesday atop the AL Central at 27–15 and riding a 7–3 stretch over their last 10 games. This “sandwich” game is a chance to keep the pressure on Cleveland and Kansas City before the finale on Wednesday.

Tonight’s Tigers Lineup vs. Boston (Game 2)

  1. Kerry Carpenter – DH
  2. Gleyber Torres – 2B
  3. Zach McKinstry – RF
  4. Riley Greene – LF
  5. Spencer Torkelson – 1B
  6. Trey Sweeney – SS
  7. Dillon Dingler – C
  8. Jace Jung – 3B
  9. Javier Báez – CF
    Starting Pitcher: Tyler Holton – LHP

Why This Game Matters

The Tigers already won the opener — in convincing fashion. Now the focus turns to:

  • Securing the series with another win before the Wednesday matinee
  • Building momentum before a tough stretch against AL East opponents
  • Creating breathing room atop a suddenly crowded AL Central

Detroit (27–15) currently leads the division by 2.5 games over the Guardians and Royals, both of whom are nipping at their heels with identical .580+ winning percentages.

Key Takeaways

  • The Tigers are rolling and enter tonight’s matchup on a 7-3 surge.
  • Detroit leads the AL Central by 2.5 games and looks to secure a series win.
  • Tyler Holton takes the mound with a revamped lineup featuring multiple young contributors.
  • A win tonight would push Detroit to 13 games over .500 for the first time in 2025.

Bottom Line

After dominating Game 1, the Tigers aren’t just playing to win a series — they’re trying to make a statement.

The bats are alive, the bullpen’s been sharp, and the kids are contributing. If Tyler Holton handles his business, Detroit could head into Wednesday with a sweep in sight and a firm grip on the AL Central.

