Detroit Tigers Release Lineup for Sandwich Game vs. Red Sox

The Detroit Tigers revealed their Game 2 lineup vs. the Red Sox after a 14-2 win. Tyler Holton gets the start with a youth-heavy lineup behind him.

TL;DR

The Detroit Tigers have released their lineup for Game 2 of the series against the Boston Red Sox, with Tyler Holton taking the mound after a dominant 14-2 victory in the opener. Detroit enters Tuesday atop the AL Central at 27–15 and riding a 7–3 stretch over their last 10 games. This “sandwich” game is a chance to keep the pressure on Cleveland and Kansas City before the finale on Wednesday.

Tonight’s Tigers Lineup vs. Boston (Game 2)

STARTING 9

Kerry Carpenter – DH Gleyber Torres – 2B Zach McKinstry – RF Riley Greene – LF Spencer Torkelson – 1B Trey Sweeney – SS Dillon Dingler – C Jace Jung – 3B Javier Báez – CF

Starting Pitcher: Tyler Holton – LHP

Why This Game Matters

The Tigers already won the opener — in convincing fashion. Now the focus turns to:

Securing the series with another win before the Wednesday matinee

with another win before the Wednesday matinee Building momentum before a tough stretch against AL East opponents

before a tough stretch against AL East opponents Creating breathing room atop a suddenly crowded AL Central

Detroit (27–15) currently leads the division by 2.5 games over the Guardians and Royals, both of whom are nipping at their heels with identical .580+ winning percentages.

Key Takeaways

The Tigers are rolling and enter tonight’s matchup on a 7-3 surge .

. Detroit leads the AL Central by 2.5 games and looks to secure a series win.

by 2.5 games and looks to secure a series win. Tyler Holton takes the mound with a revamped lineup featuring multiple young contributors.

takes the mound with a revamped lineup featuring multiple young contributors. A win tonight would push Detroit to 13 games over .500 for the first time in 2025.

Bottom Line

After dominating Game 1, the Tigers aren’t just playing to win a series — they’re trying to make a statement.

The bats are alive, the bullpen’s been sharp, and the kids are contributing. If Tyler Holton handles his business, Detroit could head into Wednesday with a sweep in sight and a firm grip on the AL Central.

🧭 SEO Package

Focus Keyphrase: Detroit Tigers lineup vs Red Sox

SEO Title: Detroit Tigers Release Lineup vs Red Sox After 14-2 Win

Meta Description: The Detroit Tigers revealed their Game 2 lineup vs. the Red Sox after a 14-2 win. Tyler Holton gets the start with a youth-heavy lineup behind him.

Slug: detroit-tigers-lineup-vs-red-sox

OG Title: Tigers Release Tuesday Lineup vs Red Sox After Blowout Win

OG Description: The Detroit Tigers, fresh off a 14-2 rout of Boston, released a new-look lineup for Game 2. Tyler Holton starts. Detroit leads the AL Central by 2.5 games.

Alt Text (Image): Detroit Tigers lineup graphic for May 13 game vs Boston Red Sox

🔥 5 Clickable SEO Titles