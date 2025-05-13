Detroit Tigers Release Lineup for Sandwich Game vs. Red Sox

TL;DR
The Detroit Tigers have released their lineup for Game 2 of the series against the Boston Red Sox, with Tyler Holton taking the mound after a dominant 14-2 victory in the opener. Detroit enters Tuesday atop the AL Central at 27–15 and riding a 7–3 stretch over their last 10 games. This “sandwich” game is a chance to keep the pressure on Cleveland and Kansas City before the finale on Wednesday.
Tonight’s Tigers Lineup vs. Boston (Game 2)
STARTING 9
- Kerry Carpenter – DH
- Gleyber Torres – 2B
- Zach McKinstry – RF
- Riley Greene – LF
- Spencer Torkelson – 1B
- Trey Sweeney – SS
- Dillon Dingler – C
- Jace Jung – 3B
- Javier Báez – CF
Starting Pitcher: Tyler Holton – LHP
Why This Game Matters
The Tigers already won the opener — in convincing fashion. Now the focus turns to:
- Securing the series with another win before the Wednesday matinee
- Building momentum before a tough stretch against AL East opponents
- Creating breathing room atop a suddenly crowded AL Central
Detroit (27–15) currently leads the division by 2.5 games over the Guardians and Royals, both of whom are nipping at their heels with identical .580+ winning percentages.
Key Takeaways
- The Tigers are rolling and enter tonight’s matchup on a 7-3 surge.
- Detroit leads the AL Central by 2.5 games and looks to secure a series win.
- Tyler Holton takes the mound with a revamped lineup featuring multiple young contributors.
- A win tonight would push Detroit to 13 games over .500 for the first time in 2025.
Bottom Line
After dominating Game 1, the Tigers aren’t just playing to win a series — they’re trying to make a statement.
The bats are alive, the bullpen’s been sharp, and the kids are contributing. If Tyler Holton handles his business, Detroit could head into Wednesday with a sweep in sight and a firm grip on the AL Central.
