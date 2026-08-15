A.J. Hinch Shakes Up Lineup for Ultra-Important Matchup vs. White Sox

The Detroit Tigers have unveiled a dramatically altered starting lineup for Saturday afternoon’s critical game against the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park.

Facing left-hander Anthony Kay, manager A.J. Hinch has moved Hao-Yu Lee into the No. 2 spot, placed Dillon Dingler at designated hitter and moved Kevin McGonigle down from No. 3 to cleanup. Rookie catcher Eduardo Valencia will bat fifth and handle Troy Melton behind the plate.

Detroit enters the game at 60-62, trailing first-place Chicago by 3.5 games in the American League Central.

Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup

Here is how the Tigers will line up against Kay:

Gleyber Torres, 2B Hao-Yu Lee, 3B Dillon Dingler, DH Kevin McGonigle, SS Eduardo Valencia, C Spencer Torkelson, 1B Ben Malgeri, LF Javier Báez, CF Corey Julks, RF

Starting pitcher: Troy Melton

First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Detroit SportsNet, with radio coverage available on 97.1 The Ticket.

Hinch Loads Up Against a Left-Hander

Detroit’s lineup is built heavily around right-handed hitters, which makes sense against Kay.

Gleyber Torres remains in the leadoff spot after collecting two hits and driving in a run Friday night. Lee jumps to second, while Dingler moves away from his usual catching responsibilities and into the designated-hitter role.

The most notable decision may be McGonigle batting fourth. The rookie shortstop has quickly become one of Detroit’s most trusted young hitters, and Hinch is putting him in a prime run-producing position with the Tigers desperate for a victory.

This lineup looks far different from the balanced group Detroit used on Opening Day against the San Diego Padres. Injuries and the continued arrival of young players have reshaped nearly every part of the batting order.

Tigers Missing Several Prominent Left-Handed Bats

Riley Greene remains unavailable after being placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain. The All-Star outfielder was injured against Cleveland and had appeared in 117 of Detroit’s first 119 games. Corey Julks was promoted from Triple-A Toledo when Greene went on the injured list.

Kerry Carpenter and Max Clark are also absent from Saturday’s starting lineup. Their availability off the bench could give Hinch two dangerous left-handed options once Chicago turns to its bullpen.

Detroit’s outfield will feature Malgeri in left, Báez in center and Julks in right. Malgeri earned another start after hitting two home runs and driving in three runs during Friday’s 9-5 loss.

Valencia Gets Another Important Assignment

Valencia will catch Melton and bat fifth after producing two hits Friday. The rookie has provided immediate offensive production and now finds himself in the heart of Detroit’s order during one of the club’s most important games.

Dingler’s move to designated hitter allows Hinch to keep his bat in the lineup while giving Valencia another opportunity behind the plate. Detroit has already seen how Dingler’s development changed its catching hierarchy. Valencia’s emergence adds another interesting layer.

These are not low-pressure opportunities. Detroit is asking its young players to perform while chasing the division leader in the middle of August.

Melton Must Win the Pitching Matchup

The lineup changes will draw attention, but Detroit’s best chance begins with Melton.

The right-hander enters Saturday with 20 consecutive scoreless innings across three starts. He has recorded a 1.46 ERA during that stretch and now gets the ball with the Tigers trying to avoid falling 4.5 games behind Chicago.

Kay presents a difficult matchup. He owns a 1.46 ERA across his past 12⅓ innings and previously limited the Tigers to one run over five frames on May 30.

Detroit cannot assume Melton will be perfect again. Its reconfigured lineup must find a way to create early pressure.

Bottom Line

A.J. Hinch is not treating Saturday like a routine afternoon game.

McGonigle is batting cleanup. Valencia is catching and hitting fifth. Lee is near the top of the order. Dingler is at designated hitter, while Malgeri and Julks occupy the corner-outfield spots.

The Tigers are leaning on youth, matchups and their hottest starting pitcher to prevent Chicago from taking control of the series.

It is a bold lineup for a game carrying major consequences. Now Detroit needs the changes to produce a different result.