Detroit Tigers linked to 4 free agent starting pitchers

We all know that the Detroit Tigers are in the market for a shortstop but GM Al Avila has made it clear that adding a couple of veteran starting pitchers to the team is equally important.

Though it is still very early in the offseason, the Tigers have already been linked to 4 free-agent starting pitchers by various MLB insiders.

Those pitchers are as follows:

1. Eduardo Rodriguez

2. Jon Gray

3. Anthony DeSclafani

4. Steven Matz

Nation, which of the following pitchers are you most interested in the Tigers adding to their roster?