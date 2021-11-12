We all know that the Detroit Tigers are in the market for a shortstop but GM Al Avila has made it clear that adding a couple of veteran starting pitchers to the team is equally important.
Though it is still very early in the offseason, the Tigers have already been linked to 4 free-agent starting pitchers by various MLB insiders.
Those pitchers are as follows:
1. Eduardo Rodriguez
2. Jon Gray
3. Anthony DeSclafani
4. Steven Matz
Nation, which of the following pitchers are you most interested in the Tigers adding to their roster?
1 thought on “Detroit Tigers linked to 4 free agent starting pitchers”
I like Eduardo Rodriguez and Anthony DeSclafani.