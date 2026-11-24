Is Bryce Rainer too much to give up in a Logan Webb trade? That is the question the Detroit Tigers would face if they pursue the San Francisco Giants pitcher.

DSN TV Tigers · newest first All Tigers video →

Webb has two years remaining on his contract. He has a salary of $23 million for 2027 and $24 million for 2028. With San Francisco missing the playoffs the last five seasons, the Giants are open to listening to offers for Webb, multiple rival executives told Robert Murray of FanSided.

Not every report agrees. On Nov. 12, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that the Giants will not trade Webb, according to ClutchPoints. Murray’s report came on Nov. 21.

With the Giants having him under team control for two years, the potential starting price for Detroit could very well be prospect shortstop Bryce Rainer, whom Motor City Bengals also suggested as a starting point. Rainer is the No. 2 ranked prospect in Detroit’s system. He is 21 years old. Rainer was the 11th overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.

Sep 13, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Andrew Knizner (19) walks to the pitchers mound to meet with starting pitcher Logan Webb (62) during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Giving Up Bryce Rainer Would Be Tough for the Detroit Tigers, but Worth It

If they were to give up Rainer for Webb, it would be tough, but it would be worth it for Detroit. Kevin McGonigle is the long-term shortstop for Detroit and Hao-Yu Lee is probably the long-term second baseman.

Rainer played in 106 games last season for the Lakeland Flying Tigers and the West Michigan Whitecaps. He had a .260 batting average with 19 home runs and 72 RBIs, along with 17 stolen bases on 21 attempts. His on-base percentage was .368, his slugging percentage was .465, and his OPS was .833.

Cameron Flukey Could Be Part of a Logan Webb Trade

With San Francisco looking toward the future, the Giants would likely want at least one pitching prospect back for Webb. Right-handed pitcher Cameron Flukey is the No. 5 prospect in Detroit’s system. He pitched in four games last season for Lakeland. Flukey pitched 10.1 innings and gave up four hits. He walked seven batters and struck out 14, along with a 1.06 WHIP.

A trade package of Rainer and Flukey for Webb could work out. It would be a little steep with two prospects, but for a pitcher who has two years of control left, it would not be a bad situation.

Logan Webb Had an Up-and-Down 2026 Season

Webb pitched in 27 games last season for the Giants. He had an 8-9 record with a 4.31 ERA. In 160.2 innings pitched, Webb gave up 147 hits and 80 runs. He also walked 41 batters and struck out 134 batters, along with a 1.17 WHIP. He had a down year last season with San Francisco, but he no doubt could bounce back with Detroit.