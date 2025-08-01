Detroit Tigers Look to Extend Win Streak Against Phillies 08/01/2025

Tigers Head to Philly Riding Four-Game Win Streak

After a rocky start to the second half of the season, the Detroit Tigers seem to have found their footing. Winners of four straight, Detroit is back above water and sitting at 64-46 as they head into a key road series against the Philadelphia Phillies on August 1.

Philly, at 61-47, isn’t far behind, but they’re trending the opposite way, dropping three of their last four. With both clubs chasing playoff spots, this matchup carries some extra weight.

How to Watch

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Date: 08/01/2025

Time: 6:45 pm EST

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Streaming: FanDuel Sports Network Detroit

Jack Flaherty Looks to Keep Momentum Going

Jack Flaherty will take the ball for Detroit, and while his overall numbers (6-10, 4.51 ERA) don’t jump off the page, his last outing was a reminder of what he’s capable of. The veteran right-hander tossed a gem against Toronto, going seven innings without allowing an earned run and racking up seven strikeouts.

He’ll face a deeper test against Philadelphia’s lineup, which has pop throughout. But if Flaherty can command the zone and get ahead in counts, the Tigers have a shot to stay hot.



Suárez Anchors Phillies Amid Slump

Ranger Suárez has been a bright spot in an otherwise shaky stretch for the Phillies. The lefty enters with an 8-4 record and a strong 2.59 ERA. He’s been especially tough at Citizens Bank Park, giving Philly a solid shot to stop the bleeding at home.

The Tigers will need a balanced offensive approach to crack Suárez early. That likely means avoiding boom-or-bust swings and working counts to create traffic on the bases.



What the numbers suggest:

Detroit has won four straight , including two on the road.

, including two on the road. Philadelphia is 1-3 in their last four, struggling to find consistency at the plate.

in their last four, struggling to find consistency at the plate. Suárez has posted a sub-3.00 ERA over his last five home starts.

has posted a sub-3.00 ERA over his last five home starts. Detroit’s offense has started to click, putting up 5+ runs in three of their last four.

Odds:

-Spread: Detroit Tigers +1.5 (-170)/Philadelphia Phillies -1.5 (+140)

–Money Line: Detroit Tigers +125/Philadelphia Phillies -150

-Over/Under: 7.5

Odds from BetMGM

Final Thoughts

This game may not carry October implications on the surface, but it’s precisely the kind of midseason matchup that can define a stretch run. For the Tigers, it’s about continuing a positive trend. For the Phillies, it’s a gut-check to stop the bleeding.

Either way, it’s a solid test for two playoff hopefuls. Detroit fans should keep an eye on how the bullpen holds up late and whether Flaherty can build off his last start.