Detroit Tigers To Begin 2025 Season On National TV

The Detroit Tigers are set to take center stage on national television as they kick off their 2025 Major League Baseball season. The Tigers will face off against the Los Angeles Dodgers in a high-profile matchup on ESPN, part of a special Opening Day doubleheader.

ESPN’s Opening Day Doubleheader

On Thursday, March 27, ESPN will exclusively present the MLB Opening Day doubleheader, with the Tigers' season opener scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Detroit will travel to Los Angeles to take on the reigning World Series Champions, the Dodgers, in a game that features star pitcher Tarik Skubal for the Tigers and the legendary Shohei Ohtani for Los Angeles.

Full ESPN Opening Day Schedule

The action begins at 3 p.m. ET with the New York Yankees, led by Aaron Judge, hosting the Milwaukee Brewers, who won the National League Central in 2024. ESPN’s coverage continues with a special edition of Baseball Tonight from 6-7 p.m. ET, offering insights into the day’s games, including the Dodgers’ World Series banner raising ceremony.

At 7 p.m., fans can tune in for the highly anticipated Tigers-Dodgers matchup. ESPN’s coverage will also be available on the ESPN App, ensuring fans can catch the excitement from anywhere.