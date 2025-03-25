Detroit Tigers Lose 2 Key Players for Substantial Portion of 2025 Season

These are two big blows for a Detroit Tigers team that has a tough schedule to open up the season.

The Detroit Tigers have already been assigned a challenging schedule to start their 2025 season, and it just got even more challenging. As noted by the Detroit Free Press, center fielder Parker Meadows has been placed on the 60-day injured list. This move clears space for newly signed outfielder Manuel Margot, but it also means Meadows won’t be eligible to return to big-league action until at least May 26.

Meadows’ Long Road Back

Meadows has been sidelined since late February due to an issue with the musculocutaneous nerve in his throwing arm. While he’s still been able to do light hitting and defensive drills, throwing remains off-limits. Following a recent nerve test in Phoenix, doctors prescribed at least another month of rest. If all goes well, he won’t begin throwing again until late April, which puts his return to game action sometime near the end of May.

Wenceel Pérez Also Sidelined

As if the news on Meadows wasn’t enough, the Tigers also learned this week that outfielder Wenceel Pérez will miss at least a month with back inflammation. Pérez was expected to be one of the potential replacements in center field while Meadows recovered, but now the team will have to look elsewhere.

Depth Being Tested

The timing of these injuries couldn’t be worse. Matt Vierling is also set to miss the start of the season with a shoulder strain. Although Detroit added Manuel Margot on a one-year deal worth $1.3 million, the depth in the outfield — especially in center field against right-handed pitching — is suddenly a real concern.

Bottom Line

Losing both Meadows and Pérez for extended stretches puts serious pressure on the Tigers’ outfield rotation. Manager A.J. Hinch and the front office will have to get creative early in the year to fill the gaps and keep the team competitive.

