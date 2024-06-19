Detroit Tigers Lose Alex Lange for Remainder of 2024 Season





This is a tough blow for Detroit Tigers pitcher, Alex Lange

In a blow to their bullpen depth, the Detroit Tigers have announced that pitcher Alex Lange will undergo surgery early next week to repair a latissimus dorsi strain, effectively sidelining him for the rest of the 2024 season. The injury, which Lange sustained while pitching for Triple-A Toledo, has brought an abrupt end to his campaign.

Alex Lange’s Tough Break at a Crucial Time

The timing of Alex Lange’s injury couldn’t be more challenging. Having been the Tigers’ closer in the 2023 season, Lange was recently working to regain his form in the minors after struggling with control issues earlier this year. Manager A.J. Hinch expressed his sympathy for the 28-year-old pitcher, highlighting his dedication and effort.

“It’s a tough injury at a tough time of the year,” said Hinch. “He was doing everything he could to get himself back to this level.”

The Journey from Closer to Triple-A

Alex Lange’s 2024 season has been a rollercoaster. Initially serving as the Tigers’ closer in 2023, where he showed flashes of dominance, Lange found himself struggling with command and consistency in the early part of this year. These issues culminated in his demotion to Triple-A Toledo on May 23.

During his stint with the Tigers this season, Lange posted a 4.34 ERA across 21 relief appearances, allowing 17 walks and striking out 21 batters over 18⅔ innings. His struggles with strike-throwing were a key factor in the decision to send him down to refine his mechanics and regain his confidence.

A Painful Injury and What Lies Ahead

Alex Lange’s injury occurred while throwing a curveball for a swinging strikeout, a pitch that has been both a weapon and a challenge for him this season. The latissimus dorsi strain, a significant injury for a pitcher, will require surgical intervention and a substantial recovery period.

“We got to get him healthy,” added Hinch, underscoring the team’s priority to ensure Lange’s full recovery before considering his return to the mound.

Looking to the Future

The exact timeline for Lange’s recovery will be clearer after the surgery, but the Tigers are already preparing for his absence for the remainder of the year. This injury not only impacts Lange’s season but also forces the Tigers to rethink their bullpen strategy moving forward.

Lange’s journey has been marked by resilience and talent. As he faces this new challenge, the Tigers and their fans will be hoping for a successful recovery and a strong comeback in 2025. The organization will be watching closely as Lange works through his rehabilitation, eager to see him return to the form that made him a critical piece of their bullpen.

In the meantime, Detroit will need to find ways to fill the void left by Lange’s absence and continue their push through the 2024 season with a revamped bullpen strategy.