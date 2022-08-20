It has been an absolute crap show for the Detroit Tigers when it comes to injuries to their starting pitchers this season.

In fact, the Tigers have used a whopping 16 starters (so far) this season, and though they have had plenty of guys step up and pitch well, it has been far from an ideal situation.

On Sunday, prior to the Tigers matchup against the Los Angeles Angeles, A.J. Hinch told reporters that SP Rony Garcia (right shoulder) is likely to miss the remainder of the 2022 season.

Here is what Hinch said when Garcia was injured a month ago:

The Tigers announced García’s latest injury as right shoulder soreness. Hinch said the injury is more around the biceps.

“It’s a separate injury from what he had [previously], which he reported on the last two pitches of his outing,” Hinch said. “That in itself is a concern. I think he’s going to have to be shut down for a bit. I can’t imagine he’ll be doing much throwing for the time being, until that inflammation is out. That’s what the tests have shown so far.”

Detroit Tigers lose another starting pitcher for the season

Thankfully, Garcia does not need surgery but he is still dealing with inflammation and needs rest. With the season being at the point where it is, there probably will not be enough time for him to rehab and get back to the Tigers.

In 16 games (8 starts) for the Tigers in 2022, Garcia is 3-3 with a 4.41 ERA.

Hinch also noted that Beau Brieske is playing catch and he could return to the Tigers in September and that there is still no set date for C Jake Rogers to begin a rehab assignment.

A.J. Hinch said this morning Rony Garcia is likely out for the season. Beau Brieske is playing catch and supposedly doing well. Could return in September. Still no set date for Jake Rogers to begin a rehab assignment. — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) August 20, 2022

Nation, what is your theory as to why so many Detroit Tigers starting pitchers have been injured in 2022? Is it just bad luck or something deeper?

