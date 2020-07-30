Detroit Tigers lose OF Cameron Maybin to injury during loss to Royals

The hope was that the Detroit Tigers would take down the Kansas City Royals to win the series 3 games to 1 but that did not happen as the Royals held on for a 5-3 victory at Comerica Park.

But the game was not the only thing the Tigers lost on Thursday night as OF Cameron Maybin injured his leg while legging out a single to lead off the ninth inning.

Following the game, Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire told the media that Maybin will go on the Injured List with a strained right quad and that a player from Toledo will be called up to fill the roster for Friday’s matchup against the Cincinnati Reds.

A prime candidate to bring up is defensive specialist, Derek Hill, who made a handful of spectacular plays during Summer Camp. If not Hill, look for the Tigers to call up Travis Demeritte.