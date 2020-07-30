41.2 F
Detroit Tigers lose OF Cameron Maybin to injury during loss to Royals

By Don Drysdale

The hope was that the Detroit Tigers would take down the Kansas City Royals to win the series 3 games to 1 but that did not happen as the Royals held on for a 5-3 victory at Comerica Park.

But the game was not the only thing the Tigers lost on Thursday night as OF Cameron Maybin injured his leg while legging out a single to lead off the ninth inning.

Following the game, Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire told the media that Maybin will go on the Injured List with a strained right quad and that a player from Toledo will be called up to fill the roster for Friday’s matchup against the Cincinnati Reds.

A prime candidate to bring up is defensive specialist, Derek Hill, who made a handful of spectacular plays during Summer Camp. If not Hill, look for the Tigers to call up Travis Demeritte.

