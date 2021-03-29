Detroit Tigers lose Chris Fetter to positive COVID test

by

We all know the Detroit Tigers have a new manager in AJ Hinch for the 2021 season but the one new coach many fans are excited about is pitching coach Chris Fetter.

Unfortunately, Fetter will be away from the team for the foreseeable future as he has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

The news was broken by Hinch, who said Fetter gave him permission to release the information.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Chris Fetter!

