Detroit Tigers lose coach to college ranks

It’s not often that a Major League Baseball team loses a coach to the college ranks in the middle of the season but that is exactly what has happened to the Detroit Tigers as third base coach Chip Hale is leaving to become the next head coach at Arizona.

Hale played college baseball at Arizona, where won an NCAA National Championship.

Congrats, Chip!

Wildcat legend. NCAA National Champion player. World Series Champion coach. Proud to announce Chip Hale as our next head coach! Welcome back to Tucson, skipper! #BearDown 🌵⚾ — Arizona Baseball 🏆 (@ArizonaBaseball) July 5, 2021