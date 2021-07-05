Detroit Tigers lose coach to college ranks

by

Sharing is caring!

It’s not often that a Major League Baseball team loses a coach to the college ranks in the middle of the season but that is exactly what has happened to the Detroit Tigers as third base coach Chip Hale is leaving to become the next head coach at Arizona.

Hale played college baseball at Arizona, where won an NCAA National Championship.

Congrats, Chip!

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.