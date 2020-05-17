41.2 F
Detroit
Monday, May 18, 2020
type here...
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers would lose least amount of money with no fans at games

Related Articles

Detroit Tigers News

Game of the Day: Tigers smash Royals in Game 1 of 1984 ALCS (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
It's the magical season that every Detroit Tigers fan who was around to experience it will remember forever! Our Game of the Day series continues...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

New MLB safety memo proposal includes no hugging or spitting

Michael Whitaker - 0
As Major League Baseball continues to work to find potential ways to play the 2020 season in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, a...
Read more

Major League Baseball has prepared a presentation that was obtained by the Associated Press titled “Economics of Playing Without Fans in Attendance” to paint a better picture regarding the revenue losses that would be suffered during a shortened 82 game schedule without fans in attendance at ballparks.

And according to the projections, the Detroit Tigers would lose the last amount of money of any MLB team.

The Tigers would have the lowest EBIDTA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) at $84 million. Next lowest is Baltimore at $90 million, followed by Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay at $91 million each.

MLB league would stand to lose $4 billion dollars and players would receive 89% of the revenue.

According to the League, 2019 revenue consisted of “39% local gate and other in-park sources, followed by 25% central revenue, 22% local media, 11% sponsorship and 4% other.”

The League also told players their prorated salaries would contribute to an average loss of $640,000 for each game.

The full report obtained by the AP can be read here.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Michael Whitaker

More on this topic

Previous articleGame of the Day: Tigers smash Royals in Game 1 of 1984 ALCS (VIDEO)

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.

Don't Miss Out! Subscribe To Our Newsletter!

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team, every morning.

You have Successfully Subscribed!