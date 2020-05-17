Detroit Tigers would lose least amount of money with no fans at games

Major League Baseball has prepared a presentation that was obtained by the Associated Press titled “Economics of Playing Without Fans in Attendance” to paint a better picture regarding the revenue losses that would be suffered during a shortened 82 game schedule without fans in attendance at ballparks.

And according to the projections, the Detroit Tigers would lose the last amount of money of any MLB team.

The Tigers would have the lowest EBIDTA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) at $84 million. Next lowest is Baltimore at $90 million, followed by Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay at $91 million each.

MLB league would stand to lose $4 billion dollars and players would receive 89% of the revenue.

According to the League, 2019 revenue consisted of “39% local gate and other in-park sources, followed by 25% central revenue, 22% local media, 11% sponsorship and 4% other.”

The League also told players their prorated salaries would contribute to an average loss of $640,000 for each game.

The full report obtained by the AP can be read here.