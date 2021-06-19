Detroit Tigers lose more than just a game on Friday night vs. Angels

Sharing is caring!

On Friday night, the Detroit Tigers were destroyed 11-3 by the Los Angeles Angeles but the game is not the only thing they lost as Niko Goodrum was forced to leave the game in the sixth inning after diving for a ball and hurting his wrist.

According to the Tigers, Goodrum has a “left-hand finger sprain,” which means he will certainly miss some games moving forward.

We expect the Tigers to place Goodrum on the 10-day IL on Saturday. Since he is only batting .216 on the season, this may be an opportunity for Niko to reset himself for the second half of the campaign.

