Alex Faedo

Detroit Tigers lose P Alex Faedo to injury

The injuries just keep piling up for the Detroit Tigers and this time it’s starting pitcher Alex Faedo who has gone down.

On Monday, Faedo got the start against the Cleveland Guardians but he was forced to leave the game early in the fourth inning.

After Faedo walked three batters in the fourth inning, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch and assistant athletic trainer Matt Rankin came out to check on him before eventually removing him from the game.

According to the Tigers, Faedo left the game with right hip soreness.

Heading into Monday’s game, Faedo was 1-4 with a 4.84 ERA in 48.1 innings of work.

 

