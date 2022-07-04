Detroit Tigers lose P Alex Faedo to injury

The injuries just keep piling up for the Detroit Tigers and this time it’s starting pitcher Alex Faedo who has gone down.

On Monday, Faedo got the start against the Cleveland Guardians but he was forced to leave the game early in the fourth inning.

After Faedo walked three batters in the fourth inning, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch and assistant athletic trainer Matt Rankin came out to check on him before eventually removing him from the game.

Alex Faedo leaving the mound with assistant athletic trainer Matt Rankin after walking three batters in the 4th inning. Unclear what the issue is. Tyler Alexander enters with Tigers down 3-1 and bases juiced. — Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) July 4, 2022

According to the Tigers, Faedo left the game with right hip soreness.

Alex Faedo left tonight's game with right hip soreness. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) July 5, 2022

Heading into Monday’s game, Faedo was 1-4 with a 4.84 ERA in 48.1 innings of work.

