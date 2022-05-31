Detroit Tigers lose SP Joey Wentz to injury

There cannot be a team in baseball that has been as unlucky as the Detroit Tigers, especially when it comes to injuries to starting pitchers.

On Tuesday night, Joey Wentz was making his second career start with the Tigers and he was absolutely cruising before he was taken out of the game after he was looked at by the trainer, Doug Teter.

The Tigers are calling trainer Doug Teter to the mound to look at Joey Wentz. They are taking him out of the game. My goodness. He was cruising. Somebody in the infield saw it and waved to the dugout — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) June 1, 2022

Prior to being removed from the game, Wentz was rolling as he had given up just one hit while striking out four over four innings of work.

Wentz was replaced by Wily Peralta, who escaped the fifth inning, despite giving up a pair of walks.

Just moments ago, the Tigers announced that Wentz left the game with a left shoulder strain.

Joey Wentz left tonight's game with a left shoulder strain. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) June 1, 2022

At this point, it seems like the Detroit Tigers starting pitchers are cursed.

As it stands, Casey Mize, Eduardo Rodriguez, Matt Manning, and Michael Pineda are on the injured list and time will tell if Wentz joins them.

If Wentz has to miss his next start, it will be interesting to see who the Tigers decide to call up to take his place.

On the bright side, the Tigers currently lead the Minnesota Twins 4-0 in the sixth inning.

