Detroit Tigers lose SP Jose Urena to IL, recall Zack Short

On Friday, Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch noted that he may elect to skip Jose Urena‘s next start after he left his last game with a right forearm strain.

Well, Hinch has made his decision and though Urena lobbied to make his next start, he has been placed on the 10-day injured list.

In a corresponding move, INF Zach Short has been recalled from Triple A Toledo.

