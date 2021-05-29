Detroit Tigers lose SP Jose Urena to IL, recall Zack Short

Sharing is caring!

On Friday, Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch noted that he may elect to skip Jose Urena‘s next start after he left his last game with a right forearm strain.

Well, Hinch has made his decision and though Urena lobbied to make his next start, he has been placed on the 10-day injured list.

In a corresponding move, INF Zach Short has been recalled from Triple A Toledo.

The Tigers have placed RHP José Ureña on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to May 27, with a right forearm strain. INF Zack Short has been recalled from Triple A Toledo. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) May 29, 2021