Detroit Tigers lose third outfielder in two games vs. Orioles

Here we go again.

After losing both Akil Baddoo and Derek Hill to injury on Tuesday night after they collided, the Detroit Tigers have now lost their third outfielder in two games against the Baltimore Orioles.

According to the Tigers, LF Niko Goodrum left tonight’s game with a left groin strain.

Before long, the Tigers will be calling down Kirk Gibson from the booth to help them out!

