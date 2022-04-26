Detroit Tigers lose to Minnesota Twins on Bad News Bears type play [Video]

Welp. This is going to be a tough one to shake off.
After trailing 3-1 in the top of the eighth inning, the Detroit Tigers took a 4-3 lead following a Javier Baez 3-run bomb.
Unfortunately, the Tigers were not able to hold the lead and they ended up losing the game on a play that looked like it was straight out of a Bad News Bears movie.
Rather than trying to explain what happened, we will let you watch for yourself.
Tigers lose 5-4.
Oh no. The Tigers just figured out the worst way possible to lose a ball game. Wow
— Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) April 27, 2022
NFL Draft Betting: Should We Bet the Chalk in the First-Round Pick Market?
There are a ton of ways to bet the NFL Draft at FanDuel Sportsbook this year, including some first-round pick odds for 48 players.
I aggregated some rankings and projected out odds for each player listed in order to find out where value exists.
Where might there be betting value? Let’s take a look.
Rankings in the table refer to ESPN’s Best Player Available rankings (ESPN), NFL Mock Draft Database’s Consensus Big Board rankings (MDD), and Grinding the Mocks’ expected draft position (GTM).
|Player
|FDSportsbook
|ESPN
|MDD
|GTM
|Avg
|Trevor Penning
|-700
|25
|21
|16.4
|20.8
|Treylon Burks
|-500
|26
|22
|27.7
|25.2
|Trent McDuffie
|-500
|14
|19
|16.8
|16.6
|Zion Johnson
|-300
|33
|28
|23.1
|28.0
|Devonte Wyatt
|-300
|20
|25
|29.6
|24.9
|Nakobe Dean
|-300
|12
|27
|31.2
|23.4
|Kenyon Green
|-250
|27
|26
|24.8
|25.9
|Andrew Booth
|-180
|29
|23
|23.8
|25.3
|Daxton Hill
|-175
|23
|29
|29.2
|27.1
|Desmond Ridder
|-135
|36
|36
|30.2
|34.1
|Jahan Dotson
|-135
|28
|31
|31
|30.0
|Matt Corral
|-135
|34
|33
|37.1
|34.7
|Boye Mafe
|-135
|32
|35
|37.1
|34.7
|Logan Hall
|-115
|40
|43
|54.2
|45.7
|Lewis Cine
|-115
|52
|34
|36.1
|40.7
|Arnold Ebiketie
|-115
|38
|38
|36.1
|37.4
|Christian Watson
|-115
|45
|49
|33.1
|42.4
|Kyler Gordon
|-115
|31
|40
|34.7
|35.2
|Tyler Smith
|+100
|58
|47
|30.3
|45.1
|Sam Howell
|+105
|50
|54
|45.8
|49.9
|Travis Jones
|+125
|39
|45
|44.7
|42.9
|George Pickens
|+120
|57
|46
|38.3
|47.1
|Breece Hall
|+150
|46
|42
|48.7
|45.6
|David Ojabo
|+150
|30
|32
|43.3
|35.1
|Skyy Moore
|+150
|42
|48
|51.6
|47.2
|Roger McCreary
|+150
|54
|37
|39.4
|43.5
|Kaiir Elam
|+150
|47
|30
|30.4
|35.8
|Bernhard Raimann
|+150
|43
|44
|31.7
|39.6
|Daniel Faalele
|+200
|60
|59
|62.9
|60.6
|Quay Walker
|+200
|35
|56
|42.6
|44.5
|Drake Jackson
|+250
|61
|63
|52.6
|58.9
|Jaquan Brisker
|+250
|66
|51
|53.8
|56.9
|Jalen Pitre
|+350
|41
|41
|51.2
|44.4
|DeMarvin Leal
|+350
|62
|55
|49.8
|55.6
|Tariq Woolen
|+350
|75
|67
|56.7
|66.2
|Kenneth Walker
|+350
|44
|39
|56.8
|46.6
|Troy Andersen
|+350
|70
|73
|85.5
|76.2
|Christian Harris
|+400
|37
|52
|61.6
|50.2
|Chad Muma
|+400
|65
|60
|60.6
|61.9
|Trey McBride
|+450
|59
|50
|57.3
|55.4
|Justyn Ross
|+600
|112
|115
|78.9
|102.0
|Greg Dulcich
|+600
|79
|77
|77.1
|77.7
|Perrion Winfrey
|+600
|51
|53
|63.1
|55.7
|Isaiah Spiller
|+600
|108
|62
|81.9
|84.0
|Jalen Tolbert
|+600
|83
|80
|77
|80.0
|Abraham Lucas
|+600
|55
|71
|65.7
|63.9
|Darian Kinnard
|+600
|107
|66
|60.4
|77.8
|Carson Strong
|+800
|93
|86
|99
|92.7
The six players listed with odds of -300 or shorter are actually rating out as good value bets to be first-rounders, given the strong ranks across the board.
