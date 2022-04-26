Detroit Tigers lose to Minnesota Twins on Bad News Bears type play [Video]

Welp. This is going to be a tough one to shake off.

After trailing 3-1 in the top of the eighth inning, the Detroit Tigers took a 4-3 lead following a Javier Baez 3-run bomb.

Unfortunately, the Tigers were not able to hold the lead and they ended up losing the game on a play that looked like it was straight out of a Bad News Bears movie.

Rather than trying to explain what happened, we will let you watch for yourself.

Tigers lose 5-4.

Oh no. The Tigers just figured out the worst way possible to lose a ball game. Wow pic.twitter.com/mnEErng9uM — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) April 27, 2022

NFL Draft Betting: Should We Bet the Chalk in the First-Round Pick Market?

There are a ton of ways to bet the NFL Draft at FanDuel Sportsbook this year, including some first-round pick odds for 48 players.

I aggregated some rankings and projected out odds for each player listed in order to find out where value exists.

Where might there be betting value? Let’s take a look.

Rankings in the table refer to ESPN’s Best Player Available rankings (ESPN), NFL Mock Draft Database’s Consensus Big Board rankings (MDD), and Grinding the Mocks’ expected draft position (GTM).

Player FDSportsbook ESPN MDD GTM Avg Trevor Penning -700 25 21 16.4 20.8 Treylon Burks -500 26 22 27.7 25.2 Trent McDuffie -500 14 19 16.8 16.6 Zion Johnson -300 33 28 23.1 28.0 Devonte Wyatt -300 20 25 29.6 24.9 Nakobe Dean -300 12 27 31.2 23.4 Kenyon Green -250 27 26 24.8 25.9 Andrew Booth -180 29 23 23.8 25.3 Daxton Hill -175 23 29 29.2 27.1 Desmond Ridder -135 36 36 30.2 34.1 Jahan Dotson -135 28 31 31 30.0 Matt Corral -135 34 33 37.1 34.7 Boye Mafe -135 32 35 37.1 34.7 Logan Hall -115 40 43 54.2 45.7 Lewis Cine -115 52 34 36.1 40.7 Arnold Ebiketie -115 38 38 36.1 37.4 Christian Watson -115 45 49 33.1 42.4 Kyler Gordon -115 31 40 34.7 35.2 Tyler Smith +100 58 47 30.3 45.1 Sam Howell +105 50 54 45.8 49.9 Travis Jones +125 39 45 44.7 42.9 George Pickens +120 57 46 38.3 47.1 Breece Hall +150 46 42 48.7 45.6 David Ojabo +150 30 32 43.3 35.1 Skyy Moore +150 42 48 51.6 47.2 Roger McCreary +150 54 37 39.4 43.5 Kaiir Elam +150 47 30 30.4 35.8 Bernhard Raimann +150 43 44 31.7 39.6 Daniel Faalele +200 60 59 62.9 60.6 Quay Walker +200 35 56 42.6 44.5 Drake Jackson +250 61 63 52.6 58.9 Jaquan Brisker +250 66 51 53.8 56.9 Jalen Pitre +350 41 41 51.2 44.4 DeMarvin Leal +350 62 55 49.8 55.6 Tariq Woolen +350 75 67 56.7 66.2 Kenneth Walker +350 44 39 56.8 46.6 Troy Andersen +350 70 73 85.5 76.2 Christian Harris +400 37 52 61.6 50.2 Chad Muma +400 65 60 60.6 61.9 Trey McBride +450 59 50 57.3 55.4 Justyn Ross +600 112 115 78.9 102.0 Greg Dulcich +600 79 77 77.1 77.7 Perrion Winfrey +600 51 53 63.1 55.7 Isaiah Spiller +600 108 62 81.9 84.0 Jalen Tolbert +600 83 80 77 80.0 Abraham Lucas +600 55 71 65.7 63.9 Darian Kinnard +600 107 66 60.4 77.8 Carson Strong +800 93 86 99 92.7

The six players listed with odds of -300 or shorter are actually rating out as good value bets to be first-rounders, given the strong ranks across the board.

