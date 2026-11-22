The New York Yankees non-tendered Luis Gil, the 2024 American League Rookie of the Year, on Friday, and it made him a free agent. He did not stay on the market long.

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Luis Gil Contract With the Detroit Tigers

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported, “Right-hander Luis Gil and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a one-year, $2.3 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Gil was nontendered by the Yankees this week and found a home in Detroit with a deal, pending physical, that includes up to $2 million in performance bonuses.”

Sep 18, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Luis Gil (81) reacts in the ninth inning of a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Luis Gil Stats

Gil pitched in only nine games for the Yankees in 2026 and started four of them. He had a 1-2 record with a 4.61 ERA. In 27.1 innings pitched, Gil gave up 21 hits and 16 runs, along with 18 walks and 17 strikeouts. His WHIP was 1.43. With the Tigers signing him, it will be interesting to see whether he goes to the bullpen or to the back end of the rotation.