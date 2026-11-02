The Detroit Tigers could be preparing for a busy Monday evening, and president of baseball operations Scott Harris has some important decisions to make.

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With Major League Baseball’s offseason transaction deadline arriving at 5 p.m. ET on November 2, Detroit must settle several roster questions that could significantly impact its plans for 2027.

Two of the biggest decisions involve pitchers Kenley Jansen and Drew Anderson, who have club options totaling $22 million.

And with eight players needing to be accounted for following stints on the 60-day injured list, the Tigers could also be forced to remove familiar names from their 40-man roster.

Sep 18, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) after the game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Tigers Face $22 Million Decision on Two Pitchers

The Tigers must decide whether to exercise Jansen’s $12 million option or pay the veteran closer a $2 million buyout.

Jansen, who turned 39 in September, finished the season with 498 career saves, just two shy of becoming the third pitcher in MLB history to reach 500.

However, Detroit must weigh that milestone against its bullpen needs and the financial commitment required to bring him back.

Anderson presents a different situation.

The right-hander has a $10 million option for 2027 after finishing the 2026 season with a 3.67 ERA across 108 innings.

His late-season performance was particularly encouraging. Anderson posted a 2.84 ERA over nine starts down the stretch, giving Detroit some much-needed stability in its rotation.

President of baseball operations Scott Harris previously acknowledged Anderson’s value while declining to reveal the organization’s plans.

“Having a versatile arm like [Anderson’s] is really valuable,” Harris said. “I’m not going to forecast what we’re going to do with the option moving forward.”

Recent reporting indicates Detroit is expected to exercise Anderson’s option while declining Jansen’s and paying the buyout. Neither decision had been officially confirmed in the latest transaction information available before the deadline.

Scott Harris Must Also Address Major Roster Crunch

The contract decisions are only part of Monday’s challenge.

As we reported earlier today, the Tigers entered Monday with 36 players on their 40-man roster and eight additional players who finished the season on the 60-day injured list.

Those eight players are Will Vest, Bailey Horn, Reese Olson, Trey Sweeney, Kerry Carpenter, Parker Meadows, Wenceel Pérez, and Matt Vierling.

That creates a problem: Detroit needs to account for eight players but entered the day with only four available roster spots.

The Tigers could create additional space through trades, releases, or designations for assignment. However, no specific corresponding transactions had been officially confirmed as of the latest available update.

What Happens Next for the Detroit Tigers?

Monday’s decisions could offer an early indication of how Harris intends to construct Detroit’s pitching staff.

Exercising Anderson’s option would provide an experienced rotation candidate, while declining Jansen’s could free up money for bullpen improvements elsewhere.

The roster decisions also matter because Detroit faces another important deadline November 17, when teams must protect eligible prospects from the Rule 5 Draft.

With a disappointing 76-86 season in the rearview mirror, Harris has plenty of work ahead.

As we previously covered following Detroit’s offseason roster changes, the organization has already started making smaller moves while preparing for more significant decisions.

The Tigers’ official transactions page will provide confirmation as those moves are finalized.

For now, one thing is clear: Detroit’s offseason is moving quickly, and Monday’s decisions could help shape which players remain part of the Tigers’ plans for 2027.