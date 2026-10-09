The Detroit Tigers are making significant staff changes throughout their organization following a disappointing 2026 season, and the latest departures extend well beyond the coaching staff. According to Evan Woodbery of MLive, two members of Detroit’s athletic training staff, including head athletic trainer Ryne Eubanks, will not return in 2027.

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Eubanks, who spent four seasons overseeing the Tigers’ Major League athletic training staff, is departing alongside longtime assistant athletic trainer Chris McDonald. The news comes as president of baseball operations Scott Harris continues reshaping an organization that finished 76-86 and missed the postseason.

Detroit Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris (left) and manager A.J. Hinch (right) talk to reporters March 25, 2026, before Opening Day at Petco Park in San Diego, California. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Tigers Part Ways With Award-Winning Athletic Trainers

The departures are particularly notable considering the recent success of Detroit’s medical staff. Eubanks, McDonald and assistant athletic trainer Kelly Rhoades were recognized as MLB’s Athletic Training Staff of the Year in 2024 by the Professional Baseball Athletic Trainers Society.

McDonald’s departure is especially significant given his long history with the franchise. The Michigan native spent 26 seasons in the Tigers organization, working his way through the minor league system before joining the Major League staff in 2020.

Rhoades will remain with Detroit, providing some continuity as the organization prepares to restructure its medical department. These changes mark the second major overhaul of the athletic training staff during manager A.J. Hinch’s tenure.

More Detroit Tigers Staff Changes Are Coming in 2027

The changes don’t end with Detroit’s athletic trainers, and several other organizational positions will look different in 2027. The Tigers are also moving on from three staff members who worked in player development and baseball operations.

Peter Bransfield , director of minor league baseball operations

, director of minor league baseball operations Arnie Beyeler , outfield and baserunning coordinator

, outfield and baserunning coordinator Aaron Lewis, mental performance coordinator

Additionally, pitching coordinator Casey Day left the organization in July to become the pitching coach at the University of Iowa. His departure adds another opening to an organization already facing considerable turnover.

These moves follow the previously reported departures of first base coach Anthony Sanders and assistant pitching coach Juan Nieves. As we previously reported, both coaches were informed they would not return following Detroit’s disappointing season.

Scott Harris Continues Reshaping Tigers Organization

While several staff members are leaving, Detroit is also bringing back a familiar executive. Jay Sartori is returning as vice president of baseball operations after previously spending a decade in the Tigers’ front office.

Sartori’s experience in analytics, research and development, and performance science could play an important role as Detroit evaluates its organizational structure. His return comes at a time when Harris is attempting to address problems that contributed to the Tigers’ disappointing 2026 campaign.

As we previously detailed following Harris’ season-ending comments, Detroit faces major questions about how to turn its substantial financial investment and promising young roster into a winning team. The latest staffing departures suggest those evaluations extend well beyond the players on the field.

A Different Tigers Organization Is Taking Shape

The Tigers entered 2026 expecting to contend, but their disappointing finish has triggered changes throughout the franchise. With coaches, athletic trainers and player development personnel departing, Detroit is preparing for an offseason that could reshape several important departments.

The Tigers have not given a detailed explanation for each move, and no one in the organization has publicly tied the departures to Detroit’s injury problems or to any individual’s performance. The scale of the turnover is not in question, though. Detroit’s organizational structure will look considerably different when the 2027 season begins.

For Scott Harris and the Tigers, the challenge now is ensuring those changes lead to better results. After a 76-win season, Detroit needs more than new faces behind the scenes; it needs a plan that translates into victories on the field.