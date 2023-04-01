Detroit Tigers make 2 ‘noteworthy’ cuts

The Detroit Tigers have announced the release of 13 minor league players, including two noteworthy players: Kris Anglin and César Hernández. Anglin, a 21-year-old right-handed pitcher, was acquired by the Tigers from the Atlanta Braves during the 2022 trade deadline in exchange for outfielder Robbie Grossman. Hernández, a switch-hitting infielder with 10 years of MLB experience, joined the Tigers on a minor-league contract in the offseason.

Detroit Tigers cut 13 minor league players

According to the Detroit Free Press, the Tigers have cut 13 players:

Right-handers Francisco Jimenez, Jack Dellinger, Andy Santana, Nick Davila, and Carlos Sanabria, left-hander Kris Anglin, infielders César Hernández, Frank Veliz, and Carlos Irigoyen and outfielders Adonis Figuereo, Jimmy Mojica, Jesus Bolivar, and Dylan Rosa.

Big Picture: Tigers part ways with Anglin and Hernandez

The Detroit Tigers have released 13 minor league players, including two noteworthy players: Kris Anglin and César Hernández. Anglin, who was acquired from the Atlanta Braves during the 2022 trade deadline, pitched 5 ⅓ innings in the organization. Hernández, a 32-year-old infielder, joined the Tigers on a minor-league contract in the offseason. He quickly bounced back from getting cut by the Tigers, agreeing to a minor-league contract with the Seattle Mariners.

Bottom Line – Detroit Tigers looking to focus on young talent

While this move may not seem significant, it suggests that the Tigers are looking to focus on developing their young talent rather than relying on veteran players. This decision could impact the careers of Anglin and Hernández, who will have to look for new opportunities elsewhere. It remains to be seen how this move will impact the Tigers' future, but it is clear that they are looking to make changes to their roster.