Detroit Tigers make 4 Minor League roster depth moves

The Detroit Tigers have re-signed INF Jermaine Palacios, IF/OF Brendon Davis, C Michael Papierski, and RHP Miguel Diaz to minor-league deals and assigned them to Triple-A Toledo, per the transactions log.
Why it matters: Palacios was outrighted earlier in November, while the other three were non-tendered ten days ago. Three of four came to the organization on waiver claims. They’re off the 40-man roster but will still provide depth in Toledo.
Detroit Tigers Minor League Players By the Numbers:
INF Jermaine Palacios
Status: Active
Born: 7/19/1996 in Barquisimeto, Venezuela
MLB Debut: 5/31/2022
|Year
|AB
|R
|H
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|AVG
|OBP
|OPS
|2022 MiLB Stats
|392
|70
|111
|14
|60
|12
|.283
|.341
|.803
|2022 MLB Stats
|70
|8
|10
|2
|6
|0
|.143
|.184
|.413
|MiLB Career Stats
|2599
|403
|692
|54
|354
|93
|.266
|.326
|.728
|MLB Career Stats
|70
|8
|10
|2
|6
|0
|.143
|.184
|.413
IF/OF Brendon Davis
Status: Active
Born: 7/28/1997 in Lakewood, CA
Draft: 2015, Los Angeles Dodgers, Round: 5, Overall Pick: 162
High School: Lakewood, Lakewood, CA
MLB Debut: 10/01/2022
|Year
|AB
|R
|H
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|AVG
|OBP
|OPS
|2022 MiLB Stats
|503
|78
|118
|20
|72
|8
|.235
|.340
|.763
|2022 MLB Stats
|10
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|.273
|.473
|MiLB Career Stats
|2667
|375
|652
|76
|345
|43
|.244
|.329
|.724
|MLB Career Stats
|10
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|.273
|.473
C Michael Papierski
- Status: Active
- Born: 2/26/1996 in Palos Heights, IL
- Draft: 2017, Houston Astros, Round: 9, Overall Pick: 271
- College: Louisiana State
- MLB Debut: 5/21/2022
|Year
|AB
|R
|H
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|AVG
|OBP
|OPS
|2022 MiLB Stats
|190
|23
|44
|6
|41
|0
|.232
|.329
|.692
|2022 MLB Stats
|91
|7
|13
|1
|4
|0
|.143
|.228
|.415
|MiLB Career Stats
|1315
|184
|292
|30
|170
|10
|.222
|.356
|.693
|MLB Career Stats
|91
|7
|13
|1
|4
|0
|.143
|.228
|.415
RHP Miguel Diaz
Status: Active
Born: 11/28/1994 in San Cristobal, Dominican Republic
Draft: 0, Minnesota Twins, Round: 1, Overall Pick: 1
MLB Debut: 4/03/2017
|Year
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|SO
|WHIP
|2022 MiLB Stats
|4
|5
|4.29
|58
|0
|7
|65.0
|69
|1.37
|2022 MLB Stats
|0
|0
|2.45
|3
|0
|0
|3.2
|3
|0.82
|MiLB Career Stats
|20
|34
|3.75
|181
|58
|13
|434.2
|440
|1.33
|MLB Career Stats
|5
|2
|5.37
|75
|5
|1
|112.1
|116
|1.42
Going Deeper: Stats provided by https://www.milb.com/, original report by Evan Woodberry