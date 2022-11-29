Detroit Tigers Transactions

Detroit Tigers make 4 Minor League roster depth moves

By Jeff Bilbrey
The Detroit Tigers have re-signed INF Jermaine Palacios, IF/OF Brendon Davis, C Michael Papierski, and RHP Miguel Diaz to minor-league deals and assigned them to Triple-A Toledo, per the transactions log.

Detroit Tigers make 4 Minor League ...

Why it matters: Palacios was outrighted earlier in November, while the other three were non-tendered ten days ago. Three of four came to the organization on waiver claims. They’re off the 40-man roster but will still provide depth in Toledo.

Detroit Tigers Minor League Players By the Numbers:

Detroit Tigers,Jermaine Palacios

INF Jermaine Palacios

Status: Active

Born: 7/19/1996 in Barquisimeto, Venezuela

MLB Debut: 5/31/2022

YearABRHHRRBISBAVGOBPOPS
2022 MiLB Stats39270111146012.283.341.803
2022 MLB Stats70810260.143.184.413
MiLB Career Stats25994036925435493.266.326.728
MLB Career Stats70810260.143.184.413
Detroit Tigers,Jermaine Palacios

IF/OF Brendon Davis

Status: Active

Born: 7/28/1997 in Lakewood, CA

Draft: 2015, Los Angeles Dodgers, Round: 5, Overall Pick: 162

High School: Lakewood, Lakewood, CA

MLB Debut: 10/01/2022

YearABRHHRRBISBAVGOBPOPS
2022 MiLB Stats5037811820728.235.340.763
2022 MLB Stats1022001.200.273.473
MiLB Career Stats26673756527634543.244.329.724
MLB Career Stats1022001.200.273.473
Detroit Tigers,Jermaine Palacios

C Michael Papierski

  • Status: Active
  • Born: 2/26/1996 in Palos Heights, IL
  • Draft: 2017, Houston Astros, Round: 9, Overall Pick: 271
  • College: Louisiana State
  • MLB Debut: 5/21/2022
YearABRHHRRBISBAVGOBPOPS
2022 MiLB Stats19023446410.232.329.692
2022 MLB Stats91713140.143.228.415
MiLB Career Stats13151842923017010.222.356.693
MLB Career Stats91713140.143.228.415
Detroit tigers

RHP Miguel Diaz

Status: Active

Born: 11/28/1994 in San Cristobal, Dominican Republic

Draft: 0, Minnesota Twins, Round: 1, Overall Pick: 1

MLB Debut: 4/03/2017

YearWLERAGGSSVIPSOWHIP
2022 MiLB Stats454.29580765.0691.37
2022 MLB Stats002.453003.230.82
MiLB Career Stats20343.751815813434.24401.33
MLB Career Stats525.377551112.11161.42

Going Deeper: Stats provided by https://www.milb.com/, original report by Evan Woodberry

Detroit Tigers,Jermaine Palacios

By Jeff Bilbrey
