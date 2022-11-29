Detroit Tigers make 4 Minor League roster depth moves

The Detroit Tigers have re-signed INF Jermaine Palacios, IF/OF Brendon Davis, C Michael Papierski, and RHP Miguel Diaz to minor-league deals and assigned them to Triple-A Toledo, per the transactions log.

Why it matters: Palacios was outrighted earlier in November, while the other three were non-tendered ten days ago. Three of four came to the organization on waiver claims. They’re off the 40-man roster but will still provide depth in Toledo.

Detroit Tigers Minor League Players By the Numbers:

INF Jermaine Palacios

Status: Active

Born: 7/19/1996 in Barquisimeto, Venezuela

MLB Debut: 5/31/2022

Year AB R H HR RBI SB AVG OBP OPS 2022 MiLB Stats 392 70 111 14 60 12 .283 .341 .803 2022 MLB Stats 70 8 10 2 6 0 .143 .184 .413 MiLB Career Stats 2599 403 692 54 354 93 .266 .326 .728 MLB Career Stats 70 8 10 2 6 0 .143 .184 .413

IF/OF Brendon Davis

Status: Active

Born: 7/28/1997 in Lakewood, CA

Draft: 2015, Los Angeles Dodgers, Round: 5, Overall Pick: 162

High School: Lakewood, Lakewood, CA

MLB Debut: 10/01/2022

Year AB R H HR RBI SB AVG OBP OPS 2022 MiLB Stats 503 78 118 20 72 8 .235 .340 .763 2022 MLB Stats 10 2 2 0 0 1 .200 .273 .473 MiLB Career Stats 2667 375 652 76 345 43 .244 .329 .724 MLB Career Stats 10 2 2 0 0 1 .200 .273 .473

C Michael Papierski

Status: Active

Active Born: 2/26/1996 in Palos Heights, IL

2/26/1996 in Palos Heights, IL Draft: 2017, Houston Astros, Round: 9, Overall Pick: 271

2017, Houston Astros, Round: 9, Overall Pick: 271 College: Louisiana State

Louisiana State MLB Debut: 5/21/2022

Year AB R H HR RBI SB AVG OBP OPS 2022 MiLB Stats 190 23 44 6 41 0 .232 .329 .692 2022 MLB Stats 91 7 13 1 4 0 .143 .228 .415 MiLB Career Stats 1315 184 292 30 170 10 .222 .356 .693 MLB Career Stats 91 7 13 1 4 0 .143 .228 .415

RHP Miguel Diaz

Status: Active

Born: 11/28/1994 in San Cristobal, Dominican Republic

Draft: 0, Minnesota Twins, Round: 1, Overall Pick: 1

MLB Debut: 4/03/2017

Year W L ERA G GS SV IP SO WHIP 2022 MiLB Stats 4 5 4.29 58 0 7 65.0 69 1.37 2022 MLB Stats 0 0 2.45 3 0 0 3.2 3 0.82 MiLB Career Stats 20 34 3.75 181 58 13 434.2 440 1.33 MLB Career Stats 5 2 5.37 75 5 1 112.1 116 1.42

Going Deeper: Stats provided by https://www.milb.com/, original report by Evan Woodberry