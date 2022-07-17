Heading into the 2022 season, the hope was that Detroit Tigers rookie Spencer Torkelson would quickly adjust to Major League pitching but that has not been the case.

In fact, in his first 83 games at the Major League level, Torkelson is batting just .197 with five home runs and 21 RBIs.

On Sunday, after it was announced the Tigers’ matchup against the Cleveland Guardians had been postponed due to inclement weather, the Tigers also made a decision on Torkelson.

Detroit Tigers make big decision regarding Spencer Torkelson

According to the Tigers, they have optioned Torkelson to Triple-A Toledo,

The Tigers have optioned Spencer Torkelson to Triple-A Toledo — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) July 17, 2022

Here is what Tigers manager A.J. Hinch told reporters about Spencer Torkelson less than a week ago.

“This is a hard game,” Hinch said. “And these pitchers are really good. I don’t know why he’s missing some over others. I just don’t look at the game that way, at those little boxes. I understand it. I know he’s had some struggles in the middle of the plate. But I’m not sure you can coach him and say, ‘Hey, hit those balls in the middle.’”

“He’s done a nice job making adjustments to allow himself to get to more pitches,” Hinch said. “He’s settled in a bit. He’s still going to have his moments. But I think he’s doing a nice job learning and growing and maturing.

“He’s keeping his head above water.”

Whether or not Torkelson will remain with the Mud Hens past the MLB All-Star break has not yet been announced but there is no question about it that Tork can use some Minor League swings to get his groove back.

Nation, do you think this is the correct decision in regards to Spencer Torkelson?

