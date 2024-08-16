Detroit Tigers Make Big Moves: Prospects Up, Gio Urshela Out





The Detroit Tigers are shaking up their roster with a series of bold moves. In a strategic push for the future, the team has promoted infield prospects Jace Jung and Trey Sweeney from Triple-A Toledo. Meanwhile, as reported by Evan Petzold, third baseman Gio Urshela has been designated for assignment.

These changes are set to be finalized before the Tigers’ game against the New York Yankees on Friday at Comerica Park.

#Tigers roster moves:



– Jace Jung, Trey Sweeney selected from Triple-A Toledo.

– Akil Baddoo optioned to Triple-A Toledo.

– Gio Urshela designated for assignment.

– Easton Lucas designated for assignment. — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) August 16, 2024

Urshela, a seasoned MLB player with nine years of experience, was informed of his designation after Thursday’s win over the Seattle Mariners. With about $353,000 remaining on his $1.5 million 2024 salary, Urshela has been placed on waivers. The Tigers will learn by Sunday whether or not another team will claim him. Until then, Urshela will not participate in games as the Tigers prepare for the new additions to their lineup.

2024 marked Gio Urshela’s first season with the Detroit Tigers, though he has been playing in the MLB since 2015. Most notably, Urshela spent 3 seasons with the New York Yankees, 2019-2021 where he totaled 296 hits, 41 home runs, and 153 RBIs. Over the course of his career, Urshela has tallied 681 hits, 69 home runs, and 317 RBIs. This year with the Tigers, he achieved 73 hits, 5 home runs, and 37 RBIs.

The Detroit Tigers’ roster changes highlight a new direction for the team as they integrate fresh talent and make tough decisions. The upcoming game against the Yankees will be a key moment to see how these shifts play out on the field.