Detroit Tigers right-hander Spencer Turnbull has been struggling this season, with a 7.26 ERA in seven starts. After an inconsistent performance on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, Turnbull was optioned to Triple-A Toledo. According to the Detroit Free Press, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch and president of baseball operations Scott Harris met with Turnbull to discuss his performance and the team's plan to help him improve. Turnbull will have the opportunity to return to the Tigers based on his performance in the minor leagues.

Key Points

Turnbull has a 7.26 ERA in seven starts this season

He was optioned to Triple-A Toledo after an inconsistent performance against the Cardinals

The Tigers have a plan to help him improve and he may return to the major league team in the future

Turnbull has not pitched at the Triple-A level since 2019

Detroit Tigers make BOLD decision regarding Spencer Turnbull

On Sunday morning, the Tigers announced they have recalled RHP Alex Faedo and that in a corresponding move, they have sent Turnbull to Triple-A Toledo.

The Tigers have announced the following roster moves:



*Following yesterday’s game, optioned RHP Spencer Turnbull to Triple A Toledo.

*Recalled RHP Alex Faedo from Triple A Toledo. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) May 7, 2023

Turnbull's demotion reflects Tigers' commitment to improvement

The Tigers are committed to improving their performance and developing their players, which is evident in their decision to send Turnbull to the minor leagues. While Turnbull has shown promise in the past, his recent struggles have led to this decision. The Tigers hope that by providing him with additional support and opportunities in the minor leagues, he will be able to improve and contribute to the team's success in the future.