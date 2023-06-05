In order to address their starting pitcher issue, the Detroit Tigers made the decision to promote right-handed reliever Garrett Hill from Triple-A Toledo. Hill had been with the Toledo Mud Hens for over a month before joining the Tigers' bullpen for the series finale against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. This move came shortly after the Tigers placed right-handed starter Alex Faedo on the 15-day injured list due to discomfort in his right middle finger.

Key Points

Tigers promote Hill from Triple-A Toledo.

Hill joined the Tigers' bullpen for the series finale against the Chicago White Sox.

Alex Faedo placed on the injured list, leading to the need for additional pitching depth.

Hill struggled with a 10.29 ERA in five appearances with the Tigers.

During his time with the Mud Hens, Hill had a 4.78 ERA in 15 appearances.

Manager A.J. Hinch is undecided on how he will use Hill in the upcoming game.

Detroit Tigers make call up Garrett Hill following loss to Chicago White Sox

In his previous outings with the Tigers, Hill struggled, posting a 10.29 ERA with five walks and seven strikeouts across seven innings in five appearances. However, during his time with the Mud Hens, he performed better, with a 4.78 ERA, 18 walks, and 37 strikeouts in 26⅓ innings.

- Advertisement -

While Hill's promotion provides a potential solution to the Tigers' pitching challenges, manager A.J. Hinch has yet to determine how he will utilize him in the upcoming game. Hinch mentioned that Hill has the capability to throw up to three or four innings and is fully rested and prepared. The decisions made in the following days leading up to the game will influence how the Tigers utilize Hill on Tuesday.

Bottom Line – A Pitching Boost for the Tigers

The Detroit Tigers' decision to promote Garrett Hill following their loss to the Chicago White Sox shows their proactive approach to enhance their pitching staff. While Hill's initial performance with the Tigers may have been less than ideal, his success with the Mud Hens indicates his potential to contribute positively to the team. With Hill's arrival, the Tigers hope to strengthen their pitching depth and improve their chances of success in future games.